Highlights France have reached consecutive World Cup finals but bowed out of Euro 2020 in the first knockout round.

Didier Deschamps is at the helm of a star-studded French squad featuring the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

The two-time European champions face Austria, Netherlands and Poland in a tricky Group D, boasting positive historical records against each opponent.

France go into Euro 2024 with a taste of revenge in the mouth. Unlucky finalists at the 2022 World Cup, which they lost on penalties to Argentina, Les Bleus have not forgotten the disappointment of their last European Championship.

A team spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann left Euro 2020 prematurely. Despite leading Switzerland in the round of 16 by a pair of goals with 10 minutes remaining, France conspired to concede twice and lose the fateful penalty shootout. It was a real failure for a team that has not lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy since 2000.

Led by the highly experienced Didier Deschamps, the Tricolor squad is once again considered one of the favourites to win the tournament in Germany, with its blend of experience, talent and youth. Here's everything you need to know about France at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 Group

For the second European Championships on the spin, the French team have been thrust into the dreaded 'Group of Death'. This summer's triumvirate of talent may not be quite as lofty as the quartet from Euro 2020 - which included Germany and Portugal - but they have undoubtedly drawn three high-profile opponents. Les Bleus face Austria, the Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

France have already met the Netherlands at three previous European Championships - 1996, 2000 and 2008 - winning only once via a penalty shootout. This rivalry has been exacerbated by the various occasions on which the two nations have subsequently met. The most recent of these was their reunion during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, which resulted in two victories for the French team.

France's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games France Wins Draws France Losses Austria 25 13 3 9 Netherlands 30 15 4 11 Poland 17 9 5 3

As for Austria, their last meeting was on 21st September 2022, when the two teams met in the UEFA Nations League, with France winning 2-0. Les Bleus also have fond memories of their last encounter with Poland, when they outclassed Robert Lewandowski's team in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. That day, Mbappe and Olivier Giroud shone to help their side reach the last four of the competition.

France open their tournament against Austria on 17th June at the ESPRIT Arena in Dusseldorf. They will then travel to Leipzig to play the Netherlands on 21st June before completing the group stage four days later against Poland in Dortmund.

Throughout the tournament, the French team will be staying at the Premier Park Hotel & Spa in Bad Lippspringe, North Rhine-Westphalia. There, the reigning world runners-up will be able to take advantage of SC Paderborn's facilities to perfect their preparations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The French team is currently on an 11-match unbeaten run - after 90 minutes of regulation time - at the Euros. Their last setback came on 23rd June 2012, when they were knocked out of the competition by Spain in the quarter-finals.

France Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 8pm Austria ESPRIT Arena, Dusseldorf 21st June 8pm Netherlands Red Bull Arena, Leipzig 25th June 5pm Poland Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

France Manager

After a glorious career as a defensive midfielder, Didier Deschamps is now a coach, but he has also enjoyed success on the various benches on which he has sat. A surprise Champions League finalist with Monaco in 2004, the Basque coach helped Juventus return to Italian football's elite at the end of the 2006/07 season. After a media adventure, it was with Olympique de Marseille that the manager enjoyed further success, including a French league title in 2010 - the club's last to date.

In 2012, just a few weeks after his departure from the south of France, he was made official as the new coach of the French national team. After a promising 2014 World Cup and an unfortunate Euro 2016 (his team lost the title at home to Portugal), Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup after a rollercoaster ride.

Still supported by his federation, despite the failure of Euro 2020, Deschamps came very close to winning a second World Cup in 2022 but ultimately fell to Argentina. Now under contract until 2026, he can look forward to the tournament without pressure, while his president has already announced that another failure (elimination before the semi-finals) would not be fatal.

International Managerial Career Team Appointed Games Wins Draws Losses Best Achievement France 8th July 2012 152 99 27 26 2018 FIFA World Cup - Winners

Official Euro 2024 Squad

Unlike some of his peers, who have left themselves room for manoeuvre, Deschamps has taken the decision to directly announce the - definitive - list of players selected to represent France at Euro 2024. The unwavering French coach deliberately named only 25 players, one fewer than permitted, as it allows for better numbers while dividing into groups during training sessions.

Goalkeepers

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Brice Samba (RC Lens)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham United)

Defenders

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan)

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Jonathan Clauss (Olympique de Marseille)

Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid)

Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco)

N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad)

Forwards

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe is sure to be THE star to watch in the France team. Confirmed as a Real Madrid player on the eve of the tournament, the former PSG forward has already announced his desire to win the Euros, after missing the decisive penalty in the 2021 shootout against Switzerland. A lofty ambition for the man who will be wearing the captain's armband for his first international tournament.

It's hard to talk about the players to watch in the French team without mentioning Antoine Griezmann. A veritable Swiss Army knife and technical leader in Deschamps' squad, the versatile attacking midfielder is coming off another highly successful season with Atletico Madrid. At the age of 32, in what could be his last Euro, the Macon native will be keen to add another line to his impressive list of honours - and take advantage of the opportunity to move up the list of top scorers in the history of the competition.

Three years after his last appearance for Les Bleus, N'Golo Kante has made a surprise return to Deschamps' squad. Exiled to Saudi Arabia, where he now plays for Al-Ittihad, the defensive midfielder seems to have rediscovered a physical presence that will do a lot of good for a French midfield that sometimes lacks it.

Formation and Tactics

In 12 years, Didier Deschamps has certainly had time to mould a team in his own image. While he generally relies on a 4-2-3-1 formation, it is less and less rare to see France playing in a 4-3-3. It has to be said that the array of counter-attacking profiles offered by the likes of Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Kingsley Coman and Kolo Muani is a lethal weapon for Les Bleus. The return of Kante to the squad will also bring greater stability to midfield.

Although the French team won the 2018 World Cup thanks to an ironclad defensive block, they seem to have somewhat lost that characteristic solidity. It has to be said that the international retirements of Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris and the recurring injuries to Samuel Umtiti, combined with a more permeable defensive base, have forced Deschamps to find new solutions.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

Euro 2024 Kit

In royal blue, lighter than in previous years, the French team's home shirt is instantly recognisable. The heart features a golden cockerel, the country's emblem, in a colour that is also different from what Nike is used to - white. Above the varied emblem are the two stars to symbolise France's triumphs at the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.

The collar features the iconic blue, white and red colours of the French flag, a symbol of national identity. The flag is accompanied by an evocative and timely message - "Our differences unite us" - on the inside of the jersey.

How to Buy Tickets

Several rounds of ticket purchasing windows have already opened and closed. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May 2024 with a lottery. Those who still want to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available.

There will be another window of availability to secure seats in the knockout stage of the competition. France have managed to get out of their group eight times in 10 tournament appearances. The last time Les Bleus were eliminated in the first round was 2008 when Raymond Domenech's men finished bottom of their group. More than a quarter-century earlier, in 1992, France also failed to qualify for the knockout phase.

How to Watch France on TV and Live Stream

UK viewers who won't be making the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV UK will share the 51 fixtures that will be played throughout the tournament, between 14th June and 14th July. France's opening game against Austria will be shown on ITV, whereas the two other games of the group stage against the Netherlands and Poland will be broadcast by the BBC. For those who want to soak up the French atmosphere as much as possible, the national channels M6 and TF1, both accessible from the web, will be broadcasting the French team's matches in their original version.

How to Watch France at Euro 2024 on TV and Live Stream in the UK Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 17th of June 2024 8pm Austria vs France ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 21st of June 2024 8pm Netherlands vs France BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport 25th of June 2024 5pm France vs Poland BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

All statistics courtesy of TransferMarkt. Correct as 6th June 2024.