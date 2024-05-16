Highlights France have unveiled a stacked squad for Euro 2024, including star man Kylian Mbappe.

There were some surprises with notable omissions while N'Golo Kante also got a shock call up.

The French team will be expected to do very well at the summer tournament in Germany with so many top players.

The favourites for Euro 2024 may just have been discovered as France have revealed their 25-man preliminary squad for next month's tournament.

Having last won the tournament almost a quarter of a century ago, Les Blues have named a group stacked with superstars who will no doubt have ambitions of going all the way.

There are some unsurprising names featured in the list, such as Kylian Mbappe - who recently announced he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract. However, there are some other names who will be disappointed not to be on the plane to Germany and will be sitting at home instead.

France's Euro 2024 Squad List Player Position Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Brice Samba Goalkeeper William Saliba Defender Ferland Mendy Defender Jules Kounde Defender Benjamin Pavard Defender Theo Hernandez Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Jonathan Clauss Defender Aurelien Tchouameni Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery Midfielder Youssouf Fofana Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder N'golo Kante Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Midfielder Randal Kolo Muani Forward Marcus Thuram Forward Olivier Giroud Forward Ousmanne Dembele Forward Kinglsey Coman Forward Bradley Barcola Forward Kylian Mbappe Forward

France's Euro 2024 Squad

As expected, Didier Deschamp's selection boasts some incredible strength in depth across the board. The biggest shock is a recall for beloved midfielder N'golo Kante. The 33-year-old has been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, but is back in the fold for the first time in two years.

Arsenal's William Saliba, who has been a pivotal part of an unbreakable Gunners defence this season, is expected to play a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will be expected to boss the middle of the park no matter who they are up against.

One man who will be hoping to make the most of this tournament will be Ferland Mendy. Despite being a regular at the Bernabeu, the full-back has only appeared for his country on nine occasions and has often found himself on the periphery of Didier Deschamp's plans. However, a serious injury to first choice left back Lucas Hernandez has left the door open for Mendy to compete with the PSG defender's brother, Theo.

It is in attack that the French side hold the most talent. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and the aforementioned Mbappe will be expected to lead the line come their opening fixture on June 17th. There is also room for Olivier Giroud, in what will surely be the 37-year-old's final tournament. The selection of France's all-time top goalscorer means it will be the seventh consecutive tournament the former Chelsea man has been chosen for.

Two names who have missed out despite calls for their inclusion are Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Jean-Phillipe Mateta. Both men have been in rich veins of form under Oliver Glasner, but it has not been enough to merit their selection according to Deschamps.

Related Euro 2024 Power Rankings Twenty-four teams have now qualified for Euro 2024 this summer - and GIVEMESPORT have now ranked every team's chances of bringing home the trophy.

France's Euro 2024 Group

Deschamps' side face a tricky opening three games

Despite the quality in the two-time World Cup winners' ranks, they will be up against some stiff opposition when the group stages kick off in just a month's time.

The Blues will begin proceedings against an underrated Austria team who will be hoping that the absence of David Alaba, who is set to join Ralf Rangnick's backroom staff for the tournament, is not too detrimental. This will the be followed up by a tricky test against the Netherlands. With the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Jeremie Frimpong expected to star in Ronald Koeman's back line, there is no doubt that the Dutch will be a tough side to break down.

Finally, Deschamps' men will take on a Poland side expected to be led by their greatest ever export, Robert Lewandowski. The French side will be hoping that they will have already qualified for the knockout rounds by this fixture, as to give certain players a chance to be rested.