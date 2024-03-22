Highlights France has a wealth of talent, with even their fourth-strongest side having potential for success in Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 is looming as a chance for the continent’s finest footballing nations to reign triumphant in the showpiece competition. But, of course, only one winner will emerge. Thanks to their supreme talent, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are among the bookmakers’ favourites, as are France.

The pair met in the 2022 World Cup, with Didier Deschamps’ side’s big-game mentality prevailing in a thrilling quarterfinal encounter. Arguably, France are stronger now than they were in Qatar, with Les Bleus tasting defeat in just one game since losing out to Lionel Messi and Co. on penalties in the World Cup final.

The nation is fortunate enough to boast a plethora of players who are a) incredibly talented and b) at the early stage of their careers. The depth across the board will strike fear into their opponents and Deschamps' biggest worry will be picking a team from the many options available.

As such, GIVEMESPORT has narrowed down France’s conveyor belt of talent into their four strongest sides. Incredibly, even their fourth-strongest would have a great chance of impressing in Germany this summer.

France’s Strongest Side

Saliba, Camavinga and Dembele feature

As long as Mike Maignan can stay fit, there’s no reason why he will not be Deschamps’ first-choice stopper heading into the summer. The large-statured AC Milan man has filled the shoes of Hugo Lloris on the international stage with relative ease and is set to do so for years to come.

Both William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate look to be nailed-on starters thanks to their club form, and, despite the emergence of Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard – thanks to his versatility – is France’s best option on the right of defence. Theo Hernandez’s inclusion on the left is non-negotiable, given his perfect concoction of technical nous, speed, and incisiveness.

Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will be there to dictate the tempo in Germany, while Antoine Griezmann, regarded as one of the best players in European Championships history, will be given more licence to maraud further forward and create chances.

The Frenchman will be supplying the likes of Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele, who will likely make up two thirds of the French front line. Spearheading the side is their main goal threat, Kylian Mbappe, of course. The Paris Saint-Germain star is a thorn in every defence at club level, and that transcends onto the international stage, too.

France’s Second-Strongest Side

A midfield three of Kamara, Rabiot and Zaire-Emery

West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola has become Maignan’s understudy, so to speak, and will deputise for the latter when called upon at Euro 2024 – and in France’s second-strongest team, has a superb defence in front of him.

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is, albeit worryingly injury-prone, a wonderful footballer. Strong in duels, good in the air and physically imposing, he joins Raphael Varane, an experienced international, as the two centre-halves. Lucas Hernandez, brother of Theo, and Jonathan Clauss occupy the wide defensive spots.

All three midfielders are talented enough to make a case for the nation’s strongest outfit but are here instead duo to the array of talent at Deschamps’ disposal. Warren Zaire-Emery has recently emerged as PSG’s next big thing – and the same can be said internationally. He joins Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara in the engine room.

The talismanic Olivier Giroud is unfortunate to miss out on France’s strongest side and is joined by Kingsley Coman and Randal Kolo Muani on their respective flanks – two players known for their pace, power and ability to deliver a ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: France have won the European Championships on two occasions. They won 2-0 against Spain when they hosted in 1984, and they also beat Italy 2-1 in 2000.

France’s Third-Strongest Side

Premier League trio of Diaby, Nkunku and Olise form front line

Brice Samba takes the spot as France’s third-best goalkeeper, with Maignan and Areola being the two stand-out candidates. The highly-rated Jean-Clair Todibo may miss out on joining his compatriots this summer, but he is perfectly poised to become one of France’s key players in the foreseeable future – he makes the third-strongest side.

As does Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Real Madrid ace Ferland Mendy, who have both struggled for form and fitness this season. The pair have both had up-and-down careers thus far – but if they find a purple patch of form, they could integrate themselves into the senior international set-up.

A midfield three of N’Golo Kante, Youssouf Fofana, and Khephren Thuram has an interesting mix of experience and inexperience, with the former being one of France’s greatest players of the modern era. Unfortunately, the former Chelsea man’s best days are behind him, while the latter duo are just getting started.

In the front line, Premier League trio Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku, and Michael Olise finish up their nation’s third-strongest side, with the Chelsea man operating through the middle. Diaby and Olise’s creative exploits are, without question, some of the most exciting in the world and Nkunku would thrive off their movement, passes and willingness to produce.

France’s Fourth-Strongest Side

Digne, Gusto, Guendouzi and Tel included

Despite not boasting stars such as Mbappe and Griezmann, France’s fourth-strongest team would still have a good chance of going far in this summer’s showpiece tournament, with many of their players featuring prominently in first-team football at the highest level.

Premier League duo Lucas Digne and Malo Gusto make up the majority of the back line, while Castello Lukeba and Lenny Yoro – two young centre-backs for the future – form the centre of defence. Montpellier’s Benjamin Lecomte, uncapped by France, is the man between the sticks.

Top flight performers continue to populate the side, with Thomas Lemar of Atletico Madrid, and Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi forming the base of midfield. Joining them in the middle of the park is Manu Kone. Rayan Chekri, Mathys Tel and Bradley Barcola make up the front three in a youthful – yet experienced – unit.