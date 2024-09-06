France vs Italy failed to disappoint, as the game threw up an inspiring Italy comeback to a 3-1 win, following the quickest France goal of all time.

Those hoping for an action-packed affair from the off will have gotten their wish granted, as it only took 13 seconds for the net to ripple for the first time. Italy kicked things off before playing it back to Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Under pressure from Bradley Barcola, the ball was set loose, allowing the youngster to burst in behind and finish smartly beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma for 1-0, with his first international goal, as well as the quickest goal in French history.

It took a moment of magic and plenty of effort for Italy to restore parity, and Federico Dimarco provided it in some fashion. Recently-returned Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali produced an audacious flick with the back of his foot over the top of Lez Blues' defence, allowing the Inter left-back to volley home a stunning drive to get the game level.

The turnaround would become complete in the second half, and it was a slick counter-attack that got the Italians in front through Davide Frattesi. After France gave it away in the midfield, the Italian's surged forward and caught the hosts out, eventually seeing the ball land with Mateo Retegui, who slid one insde for Frattesi to slide home the ascendancy-sealer.

Italy were not to be stopped there, either, as two substitutes combined to make it 3-1. Samuele Ricci picked out Tottenham man Destiny Udogie, marauding down the left flank, from the deep midfield with a wonderful long pass, before the left-back wove beyond a challenge before finding Giacomo Raspadori, who got the better of William Saliba before sliding home a fine finish.

France huffed and puffed and searched all they could for a way back into the game late on, with debutant Manu Kone belting an effort close to the mark, but they were unable to find the magic touch as Italy picked up an impressive win at the Parc des Princes.

Match Highlights

France Player Ratings

GK - Mike Maignan - 7/10

Made some impressive stops throughout, including a stunning one to deny Frattesi of a second. Helpless to the two Italy goals.

RB - Jonathan Clauss - 5/10

Kept very, very quiet. Failed to complete a single cross or long pass, lost every duel he went for, and looked uncomfortable whether defending or attacking.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Didn't succeed in a single one of his attempted defensive actions, and misplaced every long ball he went for. Caught out, with Clauss, by Tonali's flick for 1-1.

CB - William Saliba - 5/10

Excellent with his long-range distribution. Beaten in the air by Retegui every time they duelled. Mis-timed an interception at a crucial moment, allowing Raspadori to make it 3-1.

LB - Theo Hernandez - 7/10

Added vital width to the French side with some lung-busting overlapping runs. Made some key tackles where needed.

CM - Youssouf Fofana - 6/10

Made plenty of defensive actions stick in a stern midfield battle, but was off the boil with his passing. Lost possession on Italy's way to 2-1.

CM - N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Ran his regular show, making several important interventions in the deep midfield.

AM - Michael Olise - 8/10

Full of energy and confidence on his senior France bow. Tested Donnarumma several times, and showed some impressive drive.

RW - Antoine Griezmann - 6/10

Struggled to make an impact in the first half, misplacing a few important passes here and there. Improved in the second, and picked out Dembele superbly with a cross only for the winger to shank it sideways.

LW - Bradley Barcola - 8/10

Opened the scoring before anyone had a chance to breath, robbing Di Lorenzo and finishing smartly beyong the keeper with just 13 seconds played. Full of confidence from there, always looking to get at Cambiasso to plenty of success and tried his shooting luck several more times to much threat.

ST - Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Full of fire in the first half, pulling out some excellent moves to bypass Italy from time to time, but was very subdued in the second as Italy steadied the ship.

Sub - Manu Kone - 6/10

Was a lucky man to not have marred his France debut with a red card, but kept play ticking over well, and almost scored a screamer of a consolation goal at the end.

Sub - Ousmane Dembele - 5/10

Presented an exciting chance to volley home by Griezmann, but shanked it wide of the mark in some fashion. Misplaced several crosses, and didn't look to catch the pace of the game.

Sub - Marcus Thuram - 5/10

Made little impact in the time he had.

Sub - Warren Zaire-Emery - 5/10

Progressed play nicely here and there, but didn’t really have the chance to help France bite back.

Sub - Jules Kounde - N/A

Didn't have time to make a real impact in replacement of Clauss.

Related Why England are in Nations League B England will start their Nations League B campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, 7th September.

Italy Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Made several vital stops as France piled on the early pressure. Had little chance for Barcola's goal.

RWB - Andrea Cambiasso - 5/10

Unsuccessful in many of his duels and wayward with the vast majority of his crosses.

CB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 7/10

Caught half-asleep nigh-on instantly in the game, with Barcola picking his pocket just 13 seconds in before going on to score. Luckily for him, he played immensely afterwards, making several vital interventions.

CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

Put himself after everything that came near the Italy defence. A vital operator as Italy steadied the ship at 1-0 down on their way to recovery.

CB - Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Was superb with his long-range passing, and found some joy when getting further up the pitch.

LWB - Federico Dimarco - 8/10

Got Italy back to level pegging with an absolute rocket of a volley.

CM - Sandro Tonali - 8/10

Wayward with a few of his passes, apart from a beautiful backheeled flick over the France defence, allowing Dimarco to restore parity with a rocket. Had wonderful energy throughout, making some superb runs forward with the ball in the games later stages.

CM - Davide Frattesi - 9/10

Found himself getting forward in good areas from time to time, and was on hand to make some key tackles to break up the France attack. Got Italy into the lead, sliding home a sharp ball across from Retegui to turn things around following a counter he started with an interception. Withdrawn through injury after an impressive display.

CM - Samuele Ricci - 8/10

Mucked in with some excellent break-ups of play, and supplied some sharp key passes. Found Udogie with a beauty of a long-range pass on his way to assisting Italy's third of the night.

AM - Lorenzo Pellegrini - 5/10

Hooked off at half-time, having had little impact.

ST - Mateo Retegui - 8/10

Hardly had a chance to get on the ball, but was very successful in the air. Picked out Frattesi with a lovely ball across to get Italy into the lead.

Sub - Giacomo Raspadori - 8/10

Fluffed his lines shortly after coming on, but then played a key role in the counter that put Italy ahead, and made it 3-1 with a fine finish.

Sub - Destiny Udogie - 7/10

Added a dose of energy, and provided a lovely assist for Raspadori to make it three.

Sub - Alessandro Buongiorno - 7/10

Took over the reins on the left of the Italy three well from Calafiori, with some sharp interventions whenever France bit back.

Sub - Marco Brescianini - N/A

Didn't have time to make a big impact, but replenished the energy of Dimarco well.

Sub - Moise Kean - 6/10

Replenished the energy at the helm of the attack decently enough. Gets a rating purely for his pure passion when holding three France players off a ball at the corner flag by himself.

Man of the Match - Davide Frattesi

A gutsy performance from the Inter man, and the Man of the Match tonight.

Was vital in Italy's initial attempts to turn the tide of the game, making several big interceptions, and one such win-back led to him sliding home Italy's second goal of the night.

A brilliantly brave performance through the heart of a frantic game.