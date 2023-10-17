France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has produced a very unusual assists as Brighton & Hove Albion star Billy Gilmour opens the scoring against Didier Deschamps’ side. The two sides faced each other in an international friendly on Tuesday night, following Scotland's incredible qualification for Euro 2024.

Steve Clark's side have been in excellent form, and started their match against Les Bleus emphatically. With the score level at 0-0, the hosts were defending well against a fierce attack by the visitors as Gilmour misplaced a pass.

The Real Madrid gem had bags of time to sort his feet and rid the danger but instead produced a moment of madness that he will be looking to forget. Flustered, the 20-year-old pass split two of his compatriots and rolled into the path of a marauding Gilmour, who duly swept the ball past AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

It was a pristine start for Scotland, who could’ve provided a shock result against one of football’s brightest sides. And it was quite some finish from Gilmour too. Check the goal out for yourselves below.

Watch: Camavinga's poor judgement to tee up Billy Gilmour

France turn match around emphatically

France, however, came out all guns blazing once they went one goal down. It took Les Bleus just five minutes to respond, as defender-turned-goal scorer Benjamin Pavard produced a striker-like near post run to get on the end of Antoine Griezmann’s inviting cross. Pavard, who plies his trade for Bayern Munich, bagged his second of the affair on the 25-minute mark to earn a one-goal cushion for his side. Star man Kylian Mbappe used his trickery to dismiss a Scotland defender and his pinpoint ball was met by an unmarked Pavard.

Not usually amongst the goals, Pavard has now almost doubled his goal tally for France given he had scored a mere three goals for France leading up to this friendly affair against Scotland. Paris Saint-Germain trailblazer Mbappe then chipped with a goal of his own as France entered cruise control against the Scots. Leeds United defender Liam Cooper wrestled Olivier Giroud to the ground and, after referee Tobias Stieler checked the VAR monitor, a penalty was awarded as Scotland’s night went from bad to worse.

The French superstar, 24, stepped up to dispatch from the spot kick in his 72nd game for his country. The goals just keep on coming for the former Monaco man as he bagged a brace for his country in a 2-1 win against the Netherlands. If France are to get any joy out of Euro 2024, you best believe that Mbappe will be central to any and all of their success.

Final qualifiers next left for Scotland and France

Clarke’s side have done spectacularly well in their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and are currently level on points with three-time winners Spain. The Tartan Army may have two games left to play against Georgia and Norway in November, but will be boarding the plane to Germany in the summer of 2024 thanks to their impressive string of games as they have amassed five wins in six outings.

France, just like Scotland, have already qualified, too, but have become accustomed to European competition in their storied history as a nation. Having enjoyed a flawless campaign in Group B, Deschamps’ players will be heading to Germany as one of the tournament’s favourites. Their final qualifiers are against Gibraltar and Greece next month.