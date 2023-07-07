According to Frances Tiafoe, Serena Williams ‘didn’t get’ how Roger Federer could beat her in a mixed-doubles match in 2019.

Recently appearing on the Ultimate Tennis Showdown Talk Show, Tiafoe, 25, told Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton about the time he played in a Perth-based international team competition with the 41-year-old.

Tiafoe told Eubanks, 27, and Shelton, 20, about an exchange that allegedly took place when he and Williams came up against Federer and Belinda Bencic in the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Frances Tiafoe reveals Serena Williams' elite mentality

He stated: "Best S [Serena] story I got: I’m playing mixed [doubles] with her. We’re playing Federer and Benicic.

"Federer’s acing her left, right and centre," he continued. "She is aced again."

"[We] go sit down. She’s like 'Huh. I don’t get it. We can’t use this like he’s not better than me. I got 23 [Grand Slams] he’s got 20.'"

"That’s when I was like ‘You gotta’ be different."

He then went on to state: "This wasn’t a joke."

Watch the full conversation in the video below:

Fans rush to Serena Williams’ defence

A clip from the conversation has been posted via Twitter and has divided fans, with many rushing to support Williams’ winning mentality.

One Twitter user wrote: “Y’all don’t get it, you don’t play a sport to lose no matter who your opponent is, you boost yourself by saying I’m better than them. I’ve said stuff like that when I played high school football whatever brings that fight out you go too.”

Another stated: “Lol That’s Serena. she don’t like losing, period, doesn’t matter if it’s to Roger Federer.”

A third commented: “It’s the Serena mentally. She’s incomparable. What so many tennis players lack today. Pure and utter belief in themselves no matter how they feel, what injuries they are carrying or what they are ranked.”

Elsewhere, another user of the social media platform has broken down the story to give an insight into what Williams possibly meant by the reported statement.

They wrote: “People taking this way too literally. She’s not saying because she has 23 slams and he has 20 that she is literally better than him.

“It’s more of ‘Why can’t I play better I have 23 slams, more than him. I have figured things out more why can’t I find a way’. It’s about mentality.”

However, not everyone was impressed by Williams’ grit and determination to win.

After viewing the video, one Twitter user wrote: “Moral of the story: the number of grand slams don’t necessarily determine the quality of the player.”

A second said: “She must have meant this slightly tongue in cheek as she admitted on Letterman that men's tennis is a different game and that she would have no chance against a man.”

Another wrote: “Serena could play 100 return games against Federer and not sniff a break point.”

Elsewhere, another Twitter user joked: “There’s that Serena humility again. That was a great match. I remember it well.”