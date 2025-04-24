Francesco Totti is hailed as a God in Italy, having remained loyal to AS Roma throughout his 24-year senior career despite offers to join Europe's elite clubs. The forward was incredible at his peak and certainly among the best players on the planet.

A World Cup and Serie A winner, Totti won the biggest prizes on offer with the exception of the Champions League. Despite never going on to lift as many team trophies as he could have done elsewhere, there's still no arguing with his CV.

The now 48-year-old may not have any regrets about being a one-club man, but he has expressed his desire to have played with one player whom he rates higher than modern-day greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

'He is the best of all time, better than Messi and Cristiano'