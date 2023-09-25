Highlights There may be a new fiery rivalry between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou after Ngannou's claim that Fury is cheating.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are around a month away from their upcoming crossover boxing fight, but the build-up may have just taken a significant twist. The 'Gypsy King' looked set to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed titles, but has since abandoned them plans after talks broke down, and he will instead face ex-UFC champion Ngannou who recently departed the MMA promotion.

Ngannou will be making his boxing debut against the undefeated WBC champion and will go into the event as an overwhelming underdog, with any win likely to go down as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. The pair have already come face-to-face at a launch press conference where things were kept very respectful, but a new fiery rivalry could now develop between the pair after Ngannou's damning statement.

Tyson Fury's previous accusation of 'cheating' by Deontay Wilder

Fury and Deontay Wilder have fought in an epic heavyweight trilogy which captured the imagination of the globe, but the second event generated even more of a bitter rivalry to their encounters. The 'Gypsy King' bounced back from the controversial draw in the maiden clash to dominate and destroy the 'Bronze Bomber' in their sequel, stopping his rival in the seventh round in 2020.

Wilder was left fuming with the result and after initially taking the defeat well, he made a range of excuses including his bodysuit being too heavy after his ring walk, potential spiking in his water bottle and finally an accusation against Fury's gloves. The American accused him of loading his gloves and tampering with them, something which Fury frequently denied and hailed as 'excuses' throughout the build-up to their third meeting.

It was an allegation that was never once proven with gloves checks having taken place between both camps on the night, and Tyson Fury then dispatched of his rival again in a trilogy which was forced by a court arbitration. The British heavyweight has remained certain of Wilder making excuses on the night, but the ex-champion refused to back down when the pair exchanged words over a potential fourth fight.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou stare down in face-off

Fury and Ngannou were brought together in London for the first time officially since the fight had been announced, despite having met in person at Fury's win over Dillian Whyte as the Cameroon star called for the clash. The pair were amicable and largely respectful, with the 34-year-old boxing champion praising his rival for his story coming into the sport and his power.

Ngannou was also happy to be given the opportunity, but was confident regardless of his status as the underdog having been training with boxing legend Mike Tyson who will be in his corner. It was then a face-off at the front of the stage, where the pair held gaze and even took their shirts off to which Ngannou responded by mocking his rival's physique as he looked in magnificent shape.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 (MMA) Wins 33 17 (MMA) Draws 1 0 (MMA) Losses 0 3 (MMA) Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

Francis Ngannou makes Tyson Fury 'cheating' claim

Despite things being well-mannered and deferential at the press conference, Ngannou may have stirred some new emotions in his rival after his words following the event. The new PFL star has never fought in the boxing ring as a professional and has not got a great deal of experience, but will have a big team including ex-undisputed champion Tyson behind him. However, he is concerned that there is substance to Wilder's previous allegations against the WBC champion and has fired a fresh warning to his rival for fight night.

He said on Joe Rogan's podcast: “He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he cheats. We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the UK commission with the gloves. I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked.' "If you want us to fight bare hands, bare-knuckle, let’s go bare-knuckle. But don’t give me 10-ounce gloves and wear 8-ounce or 6-ounce gloves because he has no protection. No. “ But his opponent complains about his gloves. It might not be [true], but we have to check that. I think we have nothing to lose by double-checking, because it’s been more than once that people talk about his gloves, and even his opponents.”

WATCH: Francis Ngannou makes huge claim against Tyson Fury