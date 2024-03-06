Highlights Ngannou verbally tore Fury apart at Wednesday's press conference in Saudi Arabia, declaring he won their first fight.

The former UFC champion also warned Fury that he will "wipe the ring with your a*** again".

Fury did not appear scared by Ngannou's threats as he said he will fight him in the Octagon.

Months after their incredible clash inside the ring, Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury went to war again, this time verbally, as they shared a heated exchange during a press conference on Wednesday. Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua inside the squared circle this week.

It will be just his second professional boxing match, but after the show, he put on against Fury last year, he's jumped right back into the deep end, taking on another of the sport's biggest talents. Ahead of the fight, Ngannou took part in a press conference on Wednesday, where he came face to face with Fury once again.

The two couldn't help themselves and quickly began exchanging words. The Gypsy King, sitting in the front row, couldn't resist responding to some of Ngannou's comments, and it led to some wild moments.

Ngannou was Cold as Ice

He Tore Fury Apart Verbally

Ngannou was ruthless in the press conference, and verbally tore Fury apart with his comments. He revealed that he wanted to face Fury again, declaring he won the first fight, despite the fact the judges scored the bout in the Gypsy King's favour.

"I want one more over Tyson, because I had the first one over him and I intend to have a second!"

Fury responded by telling Ngannou to beat Joshua on Friday, and he'd earn a rematch. He promised to put a beating on the former UFC man for the second time. From there, the 37-year-old taunted Fury, telling him he'd beat him all over the ring and pointing out it was the boxer who'd left blood on the canvas the last time they fought.

The Cameroonian also pointed out that Fury only stood a chance boxing, and outside of the boxing ruleset, he would have nothing to offer against Ngannou, who would destroy him with ease.

"I'm going to wipe the ring with your a*** again - there was blood in the ring! "Your only chance is in the boxing ring with boxing rules, when you step out the ring you better stay five metres away because if I lose it, you'll have a really bad time my friend. "Respect the fact boxing rules are protecting you because you are nothing in front of me. I'll beat you every day, twice on Sunday!"

It was an ice-cold response. Numerous mixed martial artists have stepped into the boxing ring recently, and few have fared too well. Ngannou came close, though, knocking Fury down, and it looked like he was on the cusp of one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history, but he ultimately lost a decision. There's a notion that boxers are reluctant to step into the octagon, aware of the disadvantages they would face, but Fury is apparently not too worried about that.

Fury Has Promised to Fight Ngannou in the Octagon

He Revealed so in the Exchange

While in the official footage from the conference, it was unclear what Fury actually said when he responded to Ngannou, a video has surfaced online which captures his comments perfectly. The Gypsy King took issue to his former opponent's comments during the conference and claimed he'd give him a 'hiding again' if they ever met in a rematch.

When Ngannou said Fury was being protected by the boxing rules, he responded by telling the former UFC man that he had no problem stepping into his world and to stop kidding himself.

"You can get it in the octagon too, mush. You can get it, no problem. Anytime. Don't kid yourself. In your dreams."

Considering how intense the first fight was, a rematch sounds quite enticing, but Ngannou has the small matter of overcoming a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion in Joshua first. He'd be wise to keep his focus on that showdown for now.