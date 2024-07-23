Highlights Francis Ngannou may make his MMA return very soon.

He told Joe Rogan on Tuesday he'll face Brazilian KO artist Renan Fereira in a heavyweight showdown at PFL MMA.

The fight is targeted for October in Saudi Arabia, but nothing is officially confirmed yet by PFL.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has announced his return to MMA, and he has named the fighter he will be facing.

In a new episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Ngannou revealed that he is looking at getting back inside the cage to debut in PFL MMA later this year and is planning a heavyweight showdown against a huge and dominant Brazilian.

Francis Ngannou Announces Return to MMA

Ngannou signed with PFL over a year ago and looks set to debut in the promotion later this year

Following a brief cameo fighting at the very top of boxing's heavyweight division against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou is looking at getting back inside the MMA cage very soon and has already revealed the targeted date and opponent.

Following the expiration of his UFC contract in mid-December 2022, Ngannou, months later, signed with one of the UFC's rival promotions, PFL, in a huge deal which shocked the MMA world. Following a long period of contract talks between him and the UFC, both parties could not come to an agreement which saw the UFC strip 'The Predator' of his undisputed UFC heavyweight championship following just his first defence of the title.

Despite Ngannou signing with PFL having been announced well over a year ago now, the Cameroonian has still not stepped foot back in an MMA cage following his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022 but that looks set to change very soon as Ngannou revealed that he is targeting his return to MMA for October this year against 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner, Renan Fereira.

Despite nothing being officially announced or finalized yet, Ngannou claims that PFL are working on making the fight happen this October in Saudi Arabia. This would be familiar territory for Ngannou as his two most previous fights in boxing were contested inside The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Like the UFC, PFL also have a significant relationship with Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi PIF having put in a $110 million minority investment in PFL back in November 2023.

Who is Renan Fereira?

There is only one man who is in the conversation to face Francis Ngannou in his MMA return, and that is Renan Fereira. Fereira won PFL's 2023 heavyweight tournament and hasn't lost inside the cage in two years.

Despite the Brazilian standing an incredible six feet eight inches tall, he moves incredibly well for a man of his size and is a knockout artist, with 11 of his 13 professional MMA wins coming via KO.

Despite not having anywhere near the name value as Ngannou's recent opponents such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Fereira will be one of Ngannou's toughest tests in his MMA career, especially after being out of the cage for over two and a half years.