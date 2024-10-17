Francis Ngannou is preparing for his return to MMA, with his bout against Renan Ferreira at PFL’s Battle of the Giants main eventing a stacked five-fight card that will have many watching in anticipation of the Cameroonian's first fight in a cage since January 2022.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is currently doing the media circuit, as the Cameroon-born fighter looks to promote his return. Amid the litany of interviews Ngannou is doing, The Predator took some body shots from a fitness influencer, and it left Ngannou severely unimpressed.

Francis Ngannou's Return to MMA

The Predator swapped MMA for boxing, but is coming back on the 19th of October

Ngannou hasn't been seen in the cage since January 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision, and retained his UFC heavyweight championship. However, this would be the last time The Predator would be seen in the UFC, as he couldn't find an agreement to renew his contract, and left the company in 2023, relinquishing his championship on the way out.

Revealing to Ariel Helwani that his motivation to leave was the UFC's reluctance to provide healthcare for all fighters, and allow fighters to pursue sponsorship deals, Ngannou went on to sign with the Professional Fighter's League (PFL), a deal that also allowed him to step foot inside a boxing ring, something he has done twice in losing fashion to two huge heavyweights in Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Finally coming around to having the first MMA fight of his PFL deal, it has been a rocky road for Ngannou, who has battled with the loss of his son. Having come to terms with how to deal with the grief, The Predator has the support of all MMA fans, with many rooting for the Cameroonian come the 19th of October.

If not for the immense skill Ngannou holds inside a cage, or for his rise to fame after a rough up-bringing, fans love Ngannou for his personality, something that can be seen in recent footage of himself and a fitness influencer.

Ngannou Takes Body Shots From Influencer

The MMA fighter barely flinches despite taking several shots

Ngannou, shirtless and showing off his shredded heavyweight physique, is taking body shots from an equally jacked-up fitness influencer. In footage that proves muscles aren't everything, Ngannou sarcastically berates the influencer with comments such as "That's all?" and "My sister hits harder than you, come on!"

As the influencer continues to throw ineffective body shots, he requests that Ngannou 'acts a little bit' in regard to being hurt before giving up, citing his hand is hurting. An unamused Ngannou almost seems disappointed that none of the shots hurt, with the influencer's muscles proving to be all for show.

Francis Ngannou's professional MMA record to date 20 fights 17 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 0 By submission 4 0 By decision 1 3

It can't be expected that Ngannou would be truly hurt by the punches of someone who hasn't done an ounce of MMA training. However, it does show just how much it takes to phase him, as it appears that The Predator isn't even aware he is being punched. Clearly in good shape for his MMA return, it won't be as straightforward as many think, with his opponent, Problema, currently on a four-fight win streak, knocking out Bellator's Ryan Bader in just 21 seconds in his last fight.