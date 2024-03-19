Highlights Ngannou has no memory of the second round of his bout against Joshua

'The Predator' defended his preparations for the fight and denied having any regrets over his tactics.

The former UFC champion could return to boxing before he fights in MMA again.

Francis Ngannou has made a concerning admission in his first full interview since being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the second round of their heavyweight showdown earlier this month. The former UFC champion entered his contest with the Londoner off the back of a strong performance against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut, but was dealt with by Joshua in clinical fashion at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou was sent to the canvas by his vastly more experienced opponent in the first round after being caught flush by a stiff straight right - and 'The Predator' never recovered from that setback. While the Cameroonian slugger recovered to finish the round, he never managed to trouble Joshua before being knocked down again and then finished with a devastating right hand at 2:38 of the second stanza.

Francis Ngannou on Loss to Anthony Joshua

"My memory kept going"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua knocked Ngannou down with three of the five power punches he landed in their fight.

In his first full interview since the defeat, Ngannou has admitted that he has no memory of getting up from his stool for the second round of the fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 37-year-old stated:

"My memory and my vision kept going. I don’t remember when I came back from the stool to go to the second round. From the stool, in between rounds, I wasn’t there anymore. Some days are just not your day and you can’t explain what happened. It was quite weird.

A worrying statement from Ngannou. However, the fighter explained he has no regrets about the fight, insisting he had done all he could to prepare for the former two-time world champion. The Octagon veteran even defended his decision to turn southpaw during the fight - a switch that left him more susceptible to Joshua's trademark right hand.

"I do not have any regrets. Now that I lost the fight, we can say anything that I’ve done wrong. We worked on everything, and everything was OK. This was all my choice [going southpaw]. Even in southpaw, my defense is more sharp than orthodox. In the southpaw, to take a hit from the right back hand, this is something that in sparring never happened, and I’ve been there so many times practicing. With the same southpaw, I think we basically won the fight against Tyson [Fury].

Video: Francis Ngannou gives first full interview since Anthony Joshua defeat

'The Predator' was brutally honest

Ngannou closed the interview by insisting he still intends to return to boxing in the near future - a statement that may worry some of his fans given his admission that he cannot remember the closing minutes of his bout with Joshua. The PFL-contracted fighter had been expected to return to the cage to meet Renan Ferreira in his next combat sports assigned. However, in a recent clip posted to his YouTube channel, Ngannou suggested that a "third boxing match" could happen before he returns to mixed martial arts.