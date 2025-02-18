Francis Ngannou has named a surprise opponent as a possible option as he plots his return to the boxing ring.
The former UFC champion took part in a two-fight swing in which he dropped Tyson Fury to create one of the most iconic combat sports images of the modern era, albeit losing a narrow decision, before getting knocked out in two rounds by the more ruthless Anthony Joshua. Since then, he's returned to MMA as he fought a Professional Fighters League championship bout against Renan Ferreira, winning inside a round.
Now, rather than defend the PFL MMA title, Ngannou wants a third crack at boxing — and he's targeting a former long-reigning champion.
