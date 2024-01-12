Highlights Andrei Arlovski sees the potential matchup between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones as one of the biggest fights in UFC history, primarily because of the financial aspect.

According to Arlovski's prediction, Ngannou would likely defeat Jones in a striking and boxing match, although he acknowledges Jones' talent and the possibility of a ground battle.

Andrei Arlovski, one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time, returns to the octagon this weekend to face a dangerous foe in Waldo Castro Acosta, a former professional baseball player turned fighter. Arlovski has seen it all in the sport of MMA. From climbing the UFC history books to fighting through multiple eras, the soft-spoken veteran carries a lot of weight when he speaks.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Arlovski talked about when a former opponent of his, Francis Ngannou, took a leap of faith by walking away from the UFC to pursue a lifelong passion of boxing on a big stage. Arlovski, a 40-fight veteran of the UFC, believes he handles negotiations with Dana White very differently than Ngannou, and also sheds light on how an Ngannou-Jones fight would play out.

Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC

Andrei Arlovski says long career with the UFC is a testament of his business style

'The Predator' decided to leave the UFC in search of his dream to become a boxer, where he would earn significantly larger purses, which he already has for his fight against Tyson Fury. It is reported that he could earn another mega-money purse in the region of $20 million for his upcoming showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The Russian understands the motive behind Ngannou changing sports, but doesn’t agree with how Ngannou went about his business handling with Dana White, telling GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“Few years ago [Conor] McGregor left to do this [boxing] sh*t and now Ngannou. For him [Ngannou} it’s good. He left UFC. I believe he left UFC not on good terms with Dana [White], which is not cool. I believe you have to be sensitive, and you have to be appreciative of those people who give you some chances. And I never say anything bad about UFC about Dana White. "When I left back in 2009, Dana took me back in 2013. Name me another fighter who did that. Everybody who left UFC they probably left UFC on bad terms. So it’s not good. You have to be appreciative of the person who gave you a ticket for your future life. I was raised like that. Everybody is different I know, but it's not good.”

Francis Ngannou - a potential UFC return

Arlovski says financials are the biggest reason Ngannou-Jones would happen

Further in the interview, Arlovski spoke about how a potentially massive UFC heavyweight unification match between current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lineal UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could do big business. While Jon Jones hasn’t cracked through to the level of stardom of a Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar, Jones has been synonymous with the UFC’s brand since he became a champion in 2011. Combine that with Ngannou’s fast rise up the UFC ranks and recent boxing success, and we’re looking at one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

“If it makes sense. Most important is financially, I believe. Money talks, of course.”

While Jon Jones hasn’t cracked through to the level of stardom of say a Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar, Jones has been synonymous with the UFC’s brand since he became a champion in 2011. Combine that with Ngannou’s fast rise up the UFC ranks and recent boxing success, and we’re looking at one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

Read more: Francis Ngannou net worth 2024 including purses, boxing & UFC earnings

Francis Ngannou v Jon Jones

Andrei Arlovski has declared Francis Ngannou will beat Jon Jones

Because of Arlovski’s seasoned eye, his take on this potential super-fight is valued. Not only has he shared a cage with so many great heavyweight MMA fighters including Ngannou, but he sparred Jones when they both trained at Team Jackson-Wink years ago. Even though Jones, the former light-heavyweight champion, has made a smooth transition to heavyweight, Arlovski predicts that Ngannou would get the better of him if they were to square off:

“I think Ngannou [wins]. (By knockout?) Pretty much,” Arlovski asserted. “If [Jones] gonna take him down, definitely he’s gonna ground and pound him. On the ground it’s going to be 50/50. But if they decide to strike and box I think no chance for Jones,” Arlovski continued. “I did spar with [Jones] and no doubt about it, he’s very talented. He’s not a good person, that’s a different story, but from the sports side, what a talent, no doubt about it. And we’ll see when he’s gonna get back from injury, he might fight [Stipe] Miocic,we’ll see. It’s going to be interesting for MMA fans for sure.”

However, before the mega-fight can take place, Jones must recover from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered during his training camp for a UFC 295 main event showdown against former UFC champion Stipe Miocic. No clear timetable has been set for these two active legends to meet. Jones also revealed on his Instagram channel that he had a second surgery to take care of a nagging elbow.