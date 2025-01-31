Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder could be set for a sensational mixed-rules bout in the near future in what would be the first such event for combat sports.

Ngannou and Wilder are stars of their respective sports and are two of the most feared and most powerful fighters around. The former has considerable experience of both MMA and boxing, having been the UFC heavyweight champion before departing the company. The French-Cameroonian fighter also has considerable prowess in the boxing ring, having gone the distance with Tyson Fury in 2023. He also fought Anthony Joshua in 2024, but lost emphatically via knockout in the second round.

Wilder, meanwhile, is one of the most respected fighters in boxing, but is looking to bounce back after successive defeats recently to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. The Alabama-native will be keen to return to the spotlight soon and the commercial opportunities of a fight with Ngannou may well prove too hard to turn down.

PFL Chairman Reveals Ngannou vs Wilder Plans

It could see a mixed-rules fight take place later this year