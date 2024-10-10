MMA's lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has clapped back at Dana White, fact-checking the UFC boss over an alleged "lie."

It all began, really, when Ngannou left the UFC to become a master of his own destiny, test the pool of talent that boxing had to offer, and maximize his earning potential. GIVEMESPORT understands that some Riyadh Season salaries have been substiantial for certain athletes. Mark de Mori, for instance, received $300,000 for fighting Filip Hrgovic, last year, we were told at the time by a source with knowledge of the situation. Hrgovic got paid $3 million. Deontay Wilder, who fought on the same night as de Mori and Hrgovic received $10 million. And Tyson Fury, Bob Arum told GIVEMESPORT in 2023, will have banked more than $200 million for his series of fights against Oleksandr Usyk and Ngannou.

The former UFC champion's market value in boxing, therefore, always seemed appropriate and realistic by making $10 million for challenging Tyson Fury in 2023 and $20 million for when he boxed Anthony Joshua this year. For both fights combined, he would have earned $30 million — arguably more than what he would have earned at UFC had he stayed there and fought Jon Jones for an apparent $8 million.

UFC boss White, though, said recently he had doubts about the paydays in boxing.

Francis Ngannou Fact-Checks Dana White

The lineal heavyweight champ said the UFC boss told a "lie"

White said it was a "myth" that boxers get paid substantially more in that sport than fighters do in the UFC for the similar magnitude of event and fight. He also appeared to cast doubt that Ngannou would have earned more. He even said it was "fact" that Ngannou was paid more to remain a UFC fighter.

Responding, Ngannou told Shak MMA on YouTube this week: "Well, unless he was the one writing me the check, I don’t see how he can know that. But me as the inside one who was receiving the money after leaving the UFC and from what the UFC was proposing, it was just a trap."

"It wasn’t a solid contract as well, so that’s a lie."

Elaborating with MMA Junkie, Ngannou said White lacks credibility.

"Personally at this point, it’s been a while since I’ve taken anything from Dana White as credible."

"I don’t give any importance because the things that he says a lot of times cannot make sense," he added. "But just for this statement, I will say for everything that I left the UFC for – every single thing – I have had more. Way more. Everything. Name it. Just say I have had everything way more, just for the reference."

Ngannou Returns to MMA Later This Year

'The Predator' competes in a PFL Bout Mid-November

It all adds for an intruiging build-up to Ngannou's return to combat sports as he fights Renan Ferreira at 'PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants' which takes place October 19 at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — part of the Riyadh Season series of events in the Kingdom.

It is Ngannou's first fight since his back-to-back losses in boxing, and his first fight in MMA since he left the UFC. The event airs on ESPN pay-per-view.

