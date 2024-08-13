Highlights Francis Ngannou has claimed he was "tricked" prior to fighting Anthony Joshua, leading to unfairness and messed up preparations.

Staying in the locker room for hours, last-minute delays, and misleading info affected his performance, according to the fighter himself.

Ngannou believes the tricks were intentional, leaving him at a disadvantage on fight night.

Francis Ngannou has astonishingly claimed that he was ‘tricked’ just hours prior to fighting Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 8th of March earlier this year.

The 37-year-old was devastatingly knocked out in his latest bout against AJ in the main event in just the second round, but after hearing Ngannou's side of the story regarding the events of the day, it should come as no surprise that he was a little off the pace and not quite right in the middle of the ring.

In just his second appearance in the boxing ring, the loss put another blemish on his professional record. He now stands 0-2 after squaring off against Tyson Fury and AJ.

Francis Ngannou Reflects on Fight Night vs Anthony Joshua

Ngannou believes that his early arrival to the arena that night may have all been part of a ‘trick.’

He stated on Diary of a CEO: “Honestly, on that fight there was a lot of unfairness, which might have been for something, or not, unlike the Tyson [Fury] fight where everything was straight. I think nobody was giving me a chance and then everything was fair, no sneaky stuff, but the second one was so messy.”

The Cameroonian star then went on to elaborate his reasons as to why he believes his preparations didn’t exactly go as planned.

“A lot of tricks – like they would get me everywhere I was going in that week, I’d have to wait at least one hour, one hour and a half before the beginning or before Anthony Joshua arrived. They always sent a car to pick me up like I’m out of time on the fight day.

“On fight day, I stayed in the locker room for four-and-a-half hours, and they were telling me that I was supposed to fight around midnight or 1am. So the car picks me up at 10:30, so I was like ‘OK good, this is how it works, like I’m out of time’. Then you get in the arena and there’s a producer saying ‘Oh, we’re running behind on the broadcast’, so we might be fighting at 1:45am.

“I had been training to fight in that time frame around 1am, but then we’re sitting there watching Anthony Joshua arrive in the arena at 1:30am. So you mean to tell me that you’ve got guys telling me I’m going to fight around midnight or 1am, then delayed to 1:45am, and now he’s just arrived? You don’t get in the arena one hour before a fight but stuff like that they did a lot.”

When asked if he thought they were doing that intentionally, Ngannou stated that it was and even talked about how his coach saw it coming. It can be said, based on Ngannou’s comments, that perhaps he may have got the short straw in terms of preparation on fight night.