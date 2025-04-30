As reported by several Cameroonian outlets, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in his home country of Cameroon. According to reports from Camer.be, ActuCameroun, and Lebledparle, Ngannou's motorcycle collided with a 17-year-old girl in the Omnisports district of Yaoundé, the country's capital.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her arm and leg. Despite being rushed to hospital by Ngannou himself and undergoing emergency surgery, she was unable to overcome her fatal wounds. The young woman passed away at Yaoundé General Hospital.

According to a report from The Sun, the heavyweight fighter is 'devastated' by the incident and even offered to pay for the victim's medical bills. As of writing this article, no formal statement or word has come from Ngannou or his team, but publications have reached out to the Cameroonian.

Francis Ngannou's Recent Tragedies

It's been a tough couple of years for the Cameroonian