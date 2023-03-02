Ngannou says he won't let Jones' comments get under his skin...

Francis Ngannou has broken his silence after being on the receiving end of some pretty strong criticism from Jon Jones.

The American is set to challenge Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 in Las Vegas after former champion Ngannou gave up the belt a few months ago.

It comes a full year after Ngannou's successful defence against Gane at UFC 270.

Ngannou had a response for Jones, who claimed that 'he wasn't willing to gamble on himself', in an interview with MMA Junkie earlier this week.

What has Francis Ngannou said about Jon Jones?

In response to the trash talk, Ngannou replied: “Personally, I don’t have any problem with Jon Jones.

"I think we all know that Jon Jones has multiple personalities, and sometimes it’s even hard for him to figure out who he really is and I don’t have nothing to do with that.

“I think in this fight we could have been on the same side, instead of like fighting against each other, which is exactly what the system wants. You know, to divide the most, to conquer. So, I’m not really into that game.

"I see clearly what’s happening, I understand very well what’s happening, and I wish them all the best, you know? I’m happy I got what I wanted. Hopefully, they get what they want.

"Hopefully, he’ll end up at peace with whatever he has that changed his mind, but I’m good, man. I don’t have the time to spend on drama. I just have a beautiful future ahead of me and I’m going to be focused on that and be grateful for what life has offered me.”

Jones is the favourite to win the fight on Saturday night - but Ngannou admits he isn't sure who will come out on top.

“This fight can go either way,” Ngannou added.

“Ciryl Gane is a very tough opponent, a very tough one for Jon Jones.

"We all know Jon is a very special fighter. So, it depends, what Jon are we talking about? It depends on the Jon Jones that’s going to show up that night.

“I think if Jon Jones shows up, it’s going to be a rough night for Ciryl.

"Once again, Jon Jones, you don’t really know what’s happening with Jon Jones. We will wait and see. If he shows up, I think it’s going to be an amazing fight.”

