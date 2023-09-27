Highlights Francis Ngannou is training with coach Mike Tyson to improve his striking skills ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou is closing in on his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, and has been in a tough training camp alongside coach and heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. The Cameroon star previously reigned as the UFC heavyweight champion before leaving the MMA promotion and deciding to pursue a fight with the 'Gypsy King' which is now just a month away.

He has been working alongside Tyson for the first time to hone in on his striking skills in a bid to develop in time to capitalise on his big opportunity against the undefeated WBC heavyweight king. Ngannou has mostly been written off by the media and experts in the sport, who largely think Ngannou has next to no chance of pulling off a huge upset, and by the recent footage it could be understandable why.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face off for the first time

Since the fight has been confirmed, there has been a real lack of trash talk and spite between the pair with Tyson Fury vowing to take the test of the MMA fighter seriously despite his lack of experience. The two fighters came together once before at Fury's win over Dillian Whyte in April 2022 where Ngannou called for the fight, but were brought together again for the launch press conference.

The pair began confidently asserting their dominance insisting they would have their hand raised, which culminated in a fiery face-off at the front of the stage. The pair sized each other, but Ngannou's confidence continued as he appeared to mock Fury's physique, which has been a popular choice for opponents despite any of them having yet to conquer him.

Fury's boxing skills and illusive movement are expected to play a huge part in the event given his rival has never faced a natural boxer before, but many have warned the champion of under-estimating Ngannou's punch power. The Cameroon fighter has shown his extraordinary artillery on punching machines, but has yet to confront a live opponent in the ring, and it remains to be seen how it will translate in the squared circle.

Francis Ngannou accuses Tyson Fury of 'cheating'

Despite tensions remaining on the back burner at the launch press conference, Ngannou may have just raised his rival's blood pressure some more as he appeared on a podcast addressing the upcoming fight. The WBC champion has previously been accused of cheating by glove tampering after his dominant rematch victory over Deontay Wilder, a claim which he immediately rejected and branded as 'excuses'.

However, the rumours have once again been given fuel when Ngannou suggested that he would keep an eye on the potential 'cheating' himself and gave his verdict on the suggestion from Wilder that his gloves were indeed 'loaded'.

He said on Joe Rogan's podcast: “He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he cheats. We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the UK commission with the gloves. I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked.' "If you want us to fight bare hands, bare-knuckle, let’s go bare-knuckle. But don’t give me 10-ounce gloves and wear 8-ounce or 6-ounce gloves because he has no protection. No. It might not be [true], but we have to check that. I think we have nothing to lose by double-checking."

Francis Ngannou's recent open workout video

Francis Ngannou recently decided to stage an open workout to show fans what he has been getting up to ahead of his boxing debut, which was attended by his one-time cornerman and coach Tyson.'Iron' helped lead the session with Ngannou working alongside professionals such as Carlos Takam by crunching the pads and showing off the combinations he had worked on so far.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

But it quickly became clear to viewers of the video, as the apprentice copied the shadow-boxing of the legendary Mike Tyson on the pads himself, that he did not yet possess the natural speed and ability of movement that could compete with Fury. It is an already uphill battle which has been boosted slightly by his power, but he will need to quickly pick up some technique and boxing IQ from Tyson if he is to even lay a glove on his illusive opponent.

Fans were quick to pick up on his lack of movement on social media, and even ex-world champion Caleb Truax had his say branding the footage awful. Judging by the footage and Tyson's insane shape, it is fair to say that many have even thought about a Tyson v Tyson exhibition which on current viewing would also be an excellent exhibition.