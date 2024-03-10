Highlights Ngannou entered his fight with Joshua off the back of an impressive boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' failed to show the same form in his return to the ring on Friday night.

The former UFC champion has admitted he never felt confident going into the contest.

Francis Ngannou has admitted that he knew he was going to lose to Anthony Joshua hours before he made his ring walk for their much-anticipated heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia on Friday night. The former UFC heavyweight champion went into the contest as a significant underdog - although Ngannou was widely acknowledged to have a chance of toppling the Brit if he could land a similar shot to that with which he floored Tyson Fury last October in his professional boxing debut.

A tough night for Ngannou in Riyadh

The Underdog barely landed a punch

As it turned out, the powerful Cameroonian never troubled Joshua and was barely able to land a meaningful punch on his more experienced opponent. 'AJ', meanwhile, was ruthlessly effective with his shots - scoring knockdowns with three of the five power punches he threw on the night. The last of those knockdowns left Ngannou out cold on the canvas, with his dreams of winning a world heavyweight boxing title in tatters.

For Joshua, it was pretty close to a flawless performance. Ngannou, though, revealed in an interview conducted after the fight that he never felt confident on the day of the bout. Speaking to SecondsOut, the 37-year-old said:

"You just wake up some days and it's not your day. I can't tell why. It just wasn't my day and that's not taking any credit away from Joshua. He did a good job. Came here and won. My mind told me I would recover [after the first knockdown] but, again, it just wasn't my day. The game plan was to let him go for the first two rounds and then pick it up after that. I was going to use a lot of footwork and work from a distance but even if I was different, I think maybe things may have still been the same. This wasn't my day. I woke up this morning and felt like this wasn't my day."

Video: Ngannou Explains Why he 'Knew he Would Lose' to Anthony Joshua

'Predator' was Beaten Before Even Stepping in the Ring

Refreshing honesty from Ngannou, who went on to declare that he still intends to continue boxing despite suffering the first stoppage defeat of his professional combat sports career. "Right now I feel like I have an obligation to continue because it owes me now. I think boxing owes me now and I really intend to collect.

Related 5 Potential Opponents for Francis Ngannou's Next Boxing Match Ngannou insisted he was 'absolutely not done' with boxing following his loss to Anthony Joshua.

"I appreciate the support. As always, I will come back. This was a fall, I lost the battle tonight but the war is still on. At the end of the day it’s a matter for me, I think the biggest victory for me is to continue fighting, and the defeat is not actually losing the fight, defeat would be like quitting or letting it get to you."

Ngannou's next assignment is likely to take place in MMA with the 20-fight veteran of the cage set to meet Brazilian heavyweight Renan Ferreira in the Professional Fighters League before the end of 2024. However, the squared circle clearly still has a special place in the former UFC star's heart.