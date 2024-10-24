Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou made an emotional return to MMA for his first fight in nearly three years as he secured a dominant first round victory against Renan Ferreira at the PFL Battle of the Giants pay-per-view on Saturday night.

The last time that the Cameroonian set foot in the cage, he was still the UFC champion, successfully defending his gold against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. Since that fight, 'The Predator' has made an unlikely name for himself in heavyweight boxing, facing off with both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua inside the squared circle.

During an interview with veteran journalist Ariel Helwani following his victory over Ferreira, Ngannou was asked whether it felt strange being back in an MMA cage after so long away. The 38-year-old's answer revealed a bizarre pre-fight act to help him get used to the PFL cage on his debut for the promotion.

Francis Ngannou Took Drastic Action to Help Himself Get Comfortable in the PFL Cage

'The Predator' was competing for the company for the first time

"Sometimes the canvas feels a little slippery and that's why I have to wet my feet in the corner before. There are no real traction on your foot and the canvas when you step in most of the time, and I was feeling that."

Moistening his feet certainly seemed to work for Ngannou as he soon secured a significant takedown on Ferreira before pounding him out in vicious fashion on the mat to take the win at 3:32 of the opening round.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou has won 12 of his 21 MMA fights in the first round.

Ngannou broke down in tears after winning his first fight since the passing of his infant son, Kobe, in April but he believes that he will compete again in order to honour his son's memory.

"I think so. Along the way, I thought I took this fight so early. I thought maybe it wasn't time for me yet to start fighting. But the question is 'when will be the exact time?' And I felt like the right time would never be there. I think it's just something you have to go with because I think if we wait for a few years, I don't think things will be different."

While Ngannou is confident he will fight again, he wouldn't be drawn on whether his next bout would be in MMA or boxing. Tellingly, though, he does reportedly have another fight left on his PFL contract - for which he could make as much as $10 million.

"It could be either one. I don’t know yet, I don’t have a hand on that one, I don’t have a decision. I think it also depends on the promotion."