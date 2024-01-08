Highlights Despite humble beginnings and facing numerous obstacles, Francis Ngannou has risen to become a successful fighter in combat sports.

Ngannou's journey to big fights has included learning multiple martial arts disciplines and making important adjustments in his approach to fighting.

With a movie-like journey from working the sand mines of Cameroon to achieving greatness in his field on the biggest of stages, Francis Ngannou has already lived through so many trials and tribulations, yet it feels like he’s just getting started. Not listening to the critics along the way, 'The Predator' has continuously bet big on himself, which has been a theme throughout his life.

When Ngannou was rising through the ranks of the UFC he was slotted on the undercards of average fight night cards, making pennies, fast-forward seven-years of hard work, and now he’s headlining historic boxing events. It’s been a wild ride for the humble giant. Let’s take a look at how amazing it’s been.

Francis Ngannou - profile

Born: Cameroon, Age: 37-years old, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 265lb

To start this piece off by bringing up his fight against the “Gypsy King”, would do the story of Francis Ngannou no justice, as his story begins many years ago when he was scraping by in his home country of Cameroon. Growing up with little to his name, Ngannou wanted to break out of his hard day-laboring job and find peace and wealth in combat sports. He was quickly looked at by locals in his village as a delusional young man with an unachievable dream. Ngannou would practice boxing while in Cameroon, but to take his career to the level that he imagined, he knew he must make it to a more opportunist country like France.

After a grueling 14-month journey from Cameroon to France that saw Ngannou imprisoned and sent back to restart the journey several times, the resilient fighter finally made it to Paris. The road would not get any easier for the focused fighter, he had to now learn a sport in which he had never trained before. Many would have given up a long time before making it to France, but Ngannou is built differently, and he proved that from the moment he switched from boxing to MMA.

From boxing to MMA

MMA record: 17-3: (12 KOs), 4 SUBs, UFC wins: 12

After making his way through so many obstacles and fighting for his life before stepping foot inside a professional gym, Ngannou finally made it to Paris, France. The hardships would not end there. The strong-minded warrior would find himself sleeping on the streets for a few months before he could afford his own bed. By showing effort and commitment to his training, Ngannou was allowed to sleep in the gym first trained at.

His MMA career started to take off when he found coach Fernand Lopez of MMA Factory. As a lifelong fan of Mike Tyson, Ngannou was drawn to combat sports by way of the sweet science. Lopez assured Ngannou that a faster way to the big show would be through Mixed Martial Arts. Lopez was spot on with that assessment as “The Predator” tore through his early competition with ease and was knocking on the door of the UFC just over two years after turning pro.

Francis Ngannou net worth

Francis Ngannou has earned $15 million from combat sports

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the charming superstar is now worth $15 million currently, which has been largely down to his successful fighting career. Now that Ngannou has proven himself to be a commodity in the world of boxing and not just a sideshow attraction, he will most likely double his net worth in his next fight, which is a big one.

According to MMA pundit Ariel Helwani, Francis Ngannou made most of his net worth from the fight against Tyson Fury which had a base pay of $10M and a ceiling pay of $20M. These numbers are a major jump from what the heavyweight king was earning during his fights in the UFC. Before entering the ring, Ngannou made $640K at UFC 270 against Gane, which was his highest as a UFC fighter.

Francis Ngannou's journey to big fights

From humble beginnings to headlining major UFC events

With no money to his name but a dream of generational wealth, Ngannou zeroed in with his focus to learning more than just the art of punching. The 6’4” fighter started to learn jiu-jitsu, wrestling and kickboxing as well to add more weapons to his ungodly punching power. France has a rich history of kickboxing, but as Ngannou would later decide, he must leave his newly beloved country to strengthen his grappling skills elsewhere.

With all the power in the world, Ngannou, ironically, won his debut MMA fight in November 2013 with a submission finish. You can’t make it up! He would lose his second-ever pro-fight though, but never looked back from that defeat as he would string together 10-straight victories to catapult himself into the limelight. As Ngannou started to climb the rankings with his devastatingly great performances, he made it a personal goal to improve his English. With a growing dictionary, the charming knockout artist could now interact with more fans and media, which increased his global profile going into his first UFC title shot.

Francis Ngannou's change in approach

Ngannou made the proper adjustments from UFC 220 to UFC 260

Francis started his UFC career with six-straight wins with all six ending in a finish. Hot off a ridiculous knockout of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218, Ngannou was quickly put into the UFC 220 main event against Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship.Ngannou couldn’t miss out on this potential life-changing opportunity and agreed to fight though it was just seven weeks after a long training camp. The France resident, went back home for a holiday to the chagrin of the UFC boss, who couldn’t get a hold of him during this crucial window of fight-building.

With Ngannou easing off the gas a bit and with Miocic internalizing the UFC’s lack of promotional support, it turned out to be a long night at the office for the Cameroonian. Miocic was able to withstand the early power threat from Ngannou and turned the tides with his wrestling to secure a unanimous-decision victory. Ngannou has admitted that he learned many valuable lessons from this loss. From rushing into a fight, to not having the proper grappling repertoire, UFC 220 was a turning point for Ngannou, a student of combat.

Francis Ngannou's boxing debut v Tyson Fury

Ngannou proved everybody wrong with his choice to leave UFC

Ngannou’s 2018 campaign had a few down moments that caused a reflection period, but after changing teams and coaches, Ngannou leveled up greatly. The heavy-handed heavyweight won the next five fights by knockout, which culminated in avenging his loss to Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou showed much improved grappling by avoiding being taken down and landing big shots, leading to the belt being wrapped around his waist.

Ngannou's finished his UFC contract by handily beating former training partner Cyril Gane over five-rounds at UFC 270. Ngannou wasn’t only fighting a familiar face in the cage, but the coach of Gane, Fernand Lopez. It was a real-life movie for the former UFC heavyweight champion. Heading into his fight with Gane, the UFC and Ngannou were in heated negotiations, but ultimately after his contract demands weren't met, the champ refused to re-sign to become a free agent.

Ngannou had faith in himself and eventually landed with the PFL who allowed him to jump into a boxing match against Tyson Fury. Like many times before, Ngannou was counted out and thought of as to being out of his league when going against one of the greatest boxers ever. To everyone’s surprise, Ngannou didn’t just survive 10 rounds with Fury, he was able to drop the WBC champion with a scorching left hook. Though he wasn’t able to win the battle on the judges scorecards, Ngannou won the war and the respect of the entire boxing community with his performance.

Francis Ngannou has become a big name in combat sports

Ngannou has shared the details of his PFL deal where he has mentioned that he will be receiving seven-figure paydays. During negotiations with the PFL, “The Predator” did something very unprecedented in MMA, which requires a minimum salary for his opponents ($2M). He also wants his opponents to receive health insurance through the PFL. Finally, Ngannou had written into his contract the ability to box, with no strings attached. When he is not making his money from fighting, he will be taking part in a whole host of paid endorsements on social media, which include: Fight Game, Cryo Pain Relief, CBD Research Labs, and Gym King Fight Division, according to Marca.com.

Date Event Opponent Total Purse Dec 2015 UFC Fight Night Luis Henrique $22,500 Dec 2016 UFC Fight Night Anthony Hamilton $124,000 Jan 2017 UFC Fight Night Andrei Arlovski $128,500 Dec 2017 UFC 218 Alistair Overeem $90,000 Jan 2018 UFC 220 Stipe Miocic $580,000 Feb 2019 UFC Fight Night Cain Velasquez $225,000 May 2020 UFC 249 Jairzinho Rozenstruik $320,000 Jan 2021 UFC 270 Ciryl Gane $640,000 Oct 2023 Battle of Baddest Tyson Fury $10M-$20M

Francis Ngannou next fight

Francis Ngannou will face Anthony Joshua in March

As a combat sports athlete, being in the driver’s seat can be a rare position to be in. Having the power to wave a wand at promoters and opponents to kowtow to your every request is a short-lived period of time in any high-level fighter’s career. After leaving the UFC, Ngannou bet on himself to find success outside the octagon. And though he did not beat Tyson Fury, he showed the public that he is serious about boxing and is not in the sport for publicity, but to prove his self-worth is correct.

Incredibly, Ngannou will remain in the squared circle in his next fight as it has been announced by promoter Eddie Hearn that the former unified heavyweight champion boxer, Anthony Joshua, will be the Cameroonian’s next opponent. And it will be a massive event! Many speculated that Ngannou’s next challenge in the ring would be against Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whythe or Derek Chisora, but after going toe-to-toe with the “Gypsy King”, Ngannou’s confidence is sky-high and a fight against Joshua makes a ton of sense and cents.