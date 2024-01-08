Highlights Despite humble beginnings and numerous obstacles, Francis Ngannou has risen to become a successful fighter in combat sports.

Ngannou's journey to big fights involved learning multiple martial arts disciplines and ultimately making the switch to professional boxing.

With a movie-like journey from working the sand mines of Cameroon to achieving greatness in his field on the biggest of stages, Francis Ngannou has already lived through so many trials and tribulations - yet it somehow feels like he’s just getting started. Not listening to the critics along the way, 'The Predator' has continuously bet big on himself, which has been a theme throughout his life.

When Ngannou was rising through the ranks of the UFC he was slotted on the undercards of run-of-the-mill events, making a modest income by the standards of a professional fighter. Some seven years later, the 37-year-old is coming off the back of headlining a pair of major boxing events. It’s been a wild ride for the humble giant - and he's certainly cashed in.

Francis Ngannou - A Two-Sport Heavyweight Contender

Born: Cameroon, Age: 37 years old, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 265lb

Growing up with little to his name, Ngannou wanted to ditch his work in a low-paying manual laboring job and try his hand and finding success in combat sports. He was quickly looked at by locals in his village as a delusional young man with an unachievable dream. Ngannou would practice boxing while in Cameroon, but to take his career to the level that he desired, he realised that he needed to move to a country that offered him greater training opportunities.

After a grueling 14-month journey from Cameroon to France that saw Ngannou imprisoned and sent back to restart the journey several times, the resilient fighter finally made it to Paris. The road would not get any easier for the determined battler as he had to now learn a sport in which he had never trained before. Many would have given up a long time before making it to the French capital, but Ngannou has always been built differently, and proved it from the moment he switched from boxing to MMA.

Ngannou's Transition From Boxing to MMA

MMA record: 17-3: (12 KOs), 4 Subs, UFC wins: 12

After making his way through so many obstacles and fighting for his life before stepping foot inside a professional gym, Ngannou finally made it to Paris, France. The hardships would not end there. The strong-minded warrior would find himself sleeping on the streets for a few months before he could afford his own bed. By showing effort and commitment to his training, Ngannou was eventually allowed to sleep in the gym first trained at.

His MMA career started to take off when he found coach Fernand Lopez of MMA Factory. As a lifelong fan of Mike Tyson, Ngannou was drawn to combat sports through his love of boxing. Lopez assured Ngannou that a faster way to the big show would be through Mixed Martial Arts. His trainer was spot on with that assessment as “The Predator” tore through his early competition with ease and was knocking on the door of the UFC just over two years after turning pro.

Francis Ngannou's Journey to Big Fights

From humble beginnings to headlining major UFC events

With little to his name but a dream of generational wealth, Ngannou zeroed in on learning more than just the art of punching. The 6’4” fighter started to learn jiu-jitsu, wrestling and kickboxing as well to add more weapons to his ungodly punching power. France has a rich history of kickboxing, but Ngannou grew to accept that he would need to leave his newly adopted home country to strengthen his grappling skills elsewhere.

Despite his freakish power, Ngannou, ironically, won his debut MMA fight in November 2013 with a submission finish. You can’t make it up! He would lose his second-ever pro-fight though, but never looked back from that defeat as he would string together 10-straight victories to catapult himself into the limelight. As Ngannou started to climb the rankings with his devastatingly great performances, he made it a personal goal to improve his English. With a growing dictionary, the charming knockout artist could now interact with more fans and media, which increased his global profile heading into his first UFC title shot.

Ngannou's Switch in Mindset

Ngannou made the proper adjustments from UFC 220 to UFC 260

Francis started his UFC career with six-straight wins with all six ending in a finish. Hot off a ridiculous knockout of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218, Ngannou was quickly put into the UFC 220 main event against Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship. Ngannou couldn’t miss out on this potential life-changing opportunity and agreed to fight even though the deal allowed him just seven weeks to train. The African hero angered UFC boss Dana White soon after, though, by returning to France for a holiday and not making himself available to help promote the fight.

With Ngannou easing off the gas a bit and with Miocic internalizing the UFC’s lack of promotional support, it turned out to be a long night at the office for the Cameroonian. Miocic was able to withstand the early power threat from Ngannou and turned the tides with his wrestling to secure a unanimous decision victory. Ngannou has admitted that he learned many valuable lessons from this loss. From rushing into a fight, to not having the proper grappling repertoire, UFC 220 was a turning point for Ngannou, a true student of combat.

Ngannou's Boxing Debut v Tyson Fury

Star proved everybody wrong with his decision to leave the UFC

Ngannou’s 2018 campaign had a few down moments that caused a reflection period, but after changing teams and coaches, Ngannou leveled up greatly. The heavy-handed heavyweight won the next five fights by knockout, which culminated in avenging his loss to Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou showed much improved grappling by avoiding being taken down and landing big shots, leading to the UFC heavyweight title being wrapped around his waist.

Ngannou's finished his UFC contract by handily beating former training partner Cyril Gane over five-rounds at UFC 270. Ngannou wasn’t only fighting a familiar face in the cage, but the coach of Gane, Fernand Lopez. It was a real-life movie for the former UFC heavyweight champion. Heading into his fight with Gane, the UFC and Ngannou were in heated negotiations, but ultimately after his contract demands weren't met, the champ refused to re-sign to become a free agent.

Ngannou had faith in himself and eventually landed with the PFL who allowed him to jump into a boxing match against Tyson Fury. Like many times before, Ngannou was counted out and thought of as being out of his league when going against one of the greatest boxers ever. To everyone’s surprise, Ngannou didn’t just survive 10 rounds with Fury, he was able to drop the WBC champion with a scorching left hook. Though he wasn’t able to win the battle on the judges scorecards, Ngannou won the war and the respect of the entire boxing community with his performance.

"The Predator" has become a big name in combat sports

Ngannou has shared the details of his PFL deal where he has mentioned that he will be receiving seven-figure paydays. During negotiations with the PFL, “The Predator” did something very unprecedented in MMA, which requires a minimum salary for his opponents ($2M). He also wants his opponents to receive health insurance through the PFL. Finally, Ngannou had written into his contract the ability to box, with no strings attached. When he is not making his money from fighting, he earns well from a whole host of paid endorsements on social media, including: Fight Game, Cryo Pain Relief, CBD Research Labs, and Gym King Fight Division, according to Marca.com.

Per Sportskeeda, Ngannou's biggest UFC payday came in the form of the $790,000 he received for beating Miocic for the heavyweight crown. His crossover bout with Fury saw him bank more than 12 times that figure as he earned $10 million for his boxing bout with "The Gypsy King".

Ngannou fell to defeat in his second trip to the squared circle as well as he was destroyed inside two rounds by Anthony Joshua. It was a devastating setback for the imposing heavyweight, but does mark his largest career payday to date. Ngannou raked in a massive $20m for the fight at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is a full breakdown of Ngannou's most significant purses.

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings Date Event Opponent Total Purse Dec 2015 UFC Fight Night Luis Henrique $22,500 Dec 2016 UFC Fight Night Anthony Hamilton $124,000 Jan 2017 UFC Fight Night Andrei Arlovski $128,500 Dec 2017 UFC 218 Alistair Overeem $90,000 Jan 2018 UFC 220 Stipe Miocic $580,000 Feb 2019 UFC Fight Night Cain Velasquez $225,000 May 2020 UFC 249 Jairzinho Rozenstruik $320,000 Mar 2021 UFC 260 Stipe Miocic $790,000 Jan 2021 UFC 270 Ciryl Gane $640,000 Oct 2023 Battle of Baddest Tyson Fury $10m Mar 2024 Knockout Chaos Anthony Joshua $20m Figures as sourced above or via Sporting News

Francis Ngannou's Net Worth in 2024

"The Predator" has made big money in recent months

Having been a part of two of the biggest heavyweight boxing fights of the last 12 months, Ngannou's net worth is healthier than ever. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the star had been estimated to have assets of $15m prior to the Joshua fight. Given his $20m purse for that bout and the value of other sponsorships connected to it, it's now reasonable to assume that the powerful striker has a net worth of around $35m.