Francis Ngannou stunned the entire sporting world in Saudi Arabia as he came so close to springing one of the biggest surprises in boxing history having been narrowly defeated by undefeated champion Tyson Fury. The ex-UFC champion was making his debut in the squared circle in a mega-money showdown with the 'Gypsy King' and a knockdown of his in the third round sent shockwaves through the sport, given the chances he had been given before the fight.

'The Predator' was unfortunate to not get the final result, as the judges scorecards saw Fury pick up a majority decision win, but it was a historic performance which saw his stocks rise endless amounts nonetheless. Having chosen to leave the UFC, Ngannou could now see a huge future in the boxing ring, given his display, and is likely to be offered further lucrative opportunities.

We take a look at five of the best fight options for Ngannou if he is to remain in the boxing ring...

Deontay Wilder

The most obvious next option currently could be a potential clash with Deontay Wilder, who is yet to pencil in a boxing fight after talks with Anthony Joshua collapsed. Prior to announcing his clash with Tyson Fury, a meeting with the 'Bronze Bomber' was seen as the most advanced option, particularly given Wilder's openness to a two-fight deal with a meeting in MMA.

Wilder has shown he is the most explosive puncher in boxing, and Ngannou's heavy record-breaking punch power would pose an intriguing clash of styles with a huge KO likely to happen. The Cameroon star has shown he can mix it with Fury who beat the American, and a fight in Africa could also be possible given the pair's desire to bring boxing to the continent.

Joe Joyce

An option that appears to have cropped up via Fury's promoter Frank Warren, 'The Juggernaut' has recently lost for the second time to Zhilei Zhang and is running out of options at world level to make his way back to the top. However, a shot against the former cage champion could now be a viable option, given the fact it could represent the biggest payday possible and a significant boost to his profile which could propel him back in the mix.

Joe Joyce is at a similar age to Ngannou, and is considered a more methodical boxer, so it would again pose a tough test for his potential rival, who could be interested despite the Briton not standing as the biggest name on the list. 'The Juggernaut' previously sparred Ngannou and suggested he would love to fight him, and warned Fury of his power, and it would be interesting to see how this would replicate in the ring, if a professional fight was to materialise.

Jon Jones

A rivalry that has already begun during their time in the UFC, Jones and Ngannou have never met despite always trading insults in a war of words. The pair went nose-to-nose in a heated face-off earlier this year with a fight seemingly close to happening in the PFL or UFC, but it has yet to materialise, although it could be possible to make in the boxing ring.

'Bones' is currently the UFC heavyweight champion after winning the belt previously held by 'The Predator' but he could soon retire from the promotion, which could open up talks to a potential fight in the squared circle, if he wants to also make his debut. The American doesn't quite possess the powerful armour that Ngannou possesses, but it would certainly be intriguing given the new boxer has suggested he would always be open to the battle during their exchange.

Zhilei Zhang

A more unlikely option, Ngannou is set to be ranked by the WBC following his impressive performance against Fury, and it could open up a surprise route to become a boxing world champion if he is to be matched with current leading contender Zhang. The Chinese sensation is in the twilight years of his career, but equally is in the form of his life having beaten Joe Joyce twice and most recently with an emphatic knockout putting him in mandatory position with the WBO.

Zhilei Zhang has generated huge audiences in his native China for his fights, and any mega-money meeting would likely be extremely beneficial again for Ngannou who will be eyeing the biggest nights possible. After Ngannou's superb performance against Fury, as reflected in the final punch statistics, 'Big Bang' has spoken about a potential event and still believes he would limit the ex-UFC star back to a punchers chance.

Anthony Joshua

Seemingly now the most likely option, a fight between Ngannou and Joshua would be huge both commercially and in the boxing heavyweight division, particularly if the ex-UFC fighter performs the way he did against Fury. A mega showdown was always touted given the pair's origins from Africa, and a fight in that area in the same style as the famous 'Rumble in the Jungle' has been proposed by both fighters' teams.

AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn previously travelled to meet Ngannou but after making a suggestion to Joshua, the fight was distanced by the former two-time champion, although he is likely to have altered his stance after proceedings in Saudi Arabia. It is arguably the biggest option on the table for Ngannou alongside Wilder, and one that he has always suggested he would be open to despite their friendship. It could be really one to watch and could easily open up, while Joshua waits for the winner of Fury's potential showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.