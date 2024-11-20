At 38 years old, Francis Ngannou may not have much time left in combat sports and the Cameroonian has alluded to that in a new interview with TMZ.

Despite retirement seemingly being at the forefront of his mind, 'The Predator' has revealed one opponent who he would like to fight before hanging up the gloves. Ngannou is in a tricky situation at the minute as he is basically in limbo between his MMA and boxing career due to the PFL not having enough legitimate contenders to face him. The former UFC heavyweight champion made his promotional debut for the PFL back in October and made extremely easy work of their top heavyweight, Renan Fereira. Fereira is a 6-foot-8 monster who packs a lot of power, but Ngannou was able to take him down with ease and put him out cold with devastating ground and pound.

With no obvious next move in his MMA career, Ngannou's next fight in combat sports could come in the squared circle rather than the cage.

Francis Ngannou Targets Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Ngannou has revealed Wilder is one fighter he wants to face before he retires

Ngannou told TMZ that he would like to fight former heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder, before he calls time on his combat sports career. Both men have now publicly spoken about wanting to fight each other. If the fight were to happen, you should not blink as 'The Predator' and 'The Bronze Bomber' are two of the most powerful punchers ever and anything could happen.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder have a combined 55 knockout victories in their combat sports careers.

Wilder recently spoke to TMZ and expressed interest in fighting the former UFC heavyweight champion, saying "Yeah, that’s a combination station. I’m still looking to get in there, in the mix, and talk about it.” Wilder used to be the most feared heavyweight fighter on the planet but has now lost four out of his last five fights and he now unfortunately looks a shadow of his former self.

Despite Wilder's recent form, Ngannou has revealed that 'The Bronze Bomber' remains one of his dream opponents and would like to face him before he calls time on his career.

Ngannou said the following to TMZ:

“I will wait a couple of months to see if the PFL pulls something up. And if not, I will see if there’s something in boxing. Either. But it’s not like it’s top in my mind, I know I can do either of them. Since (me and Wilder) spoke, nothing has changed. In my vision, if I have a couple of fights left, I would like that to be one of them."

Wilder's recent losses in the squared circle may actually make the match-up between himself and Ngannou even more intriguing for fans because it may be an extremely even fight. Despite getting put out cold in his second boxing outing against Anthony Joshua, the Cameroonian proved in his debut against Tyson Fury that he can box to a reasonable standard.

Deontay Wilder's professional boxing record (as of 20.11.24) 48 Fights 43 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 42 3 By Decision 1 1 Draws 1