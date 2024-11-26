The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has waded into the ongoing Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall debate, by declaring whose side he appears to be on.

Jones is the current UFC king, having won the title when he walloped Ciryl Gane in the very first round of his heavyweight debut in 2023, and then defended the title in November when he finished Stipe Miocic with a nasty spinning back kick to the body. Aspinall, at that time, had firmly established himself as the clear No.1 challenger in the division, and even had the UFC's interim championship. This means the title landscape is fragmented, and Jones is yet to become the undisputed champion.

Ngannou, the PFL MMA champ, has now had his say on the heavyweight landscape back at the UFC.

Francis Ngannou Picks His Side in Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Debate

Ngannou appears to say Jones is right

For Ngannou, what Jones said about the situation — that Aspinall needs him, and not the other way around — is true. It's just a paycheck for Jones, he said. But for Aspinall, it's legacy.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said: "I think there’s a negotiation situation here that’s involved that we don’t know all the ups and downs. We all know the situation that they use in the negotiation to say, ‘Oh no, he doesn’t want to fight this guy – he’s scared.’ And then that’s how the machine works."

"He’s in the position to claim what he wants, as he said. He said, ‘Aspinall needs that fight. I don’t need it.’ And when you look at it, it’s pretty much true. There’s nothing that he’s going to have more in that fight other than money. But for Aspinall, who’s someone coming and trying to cement his way in the division, that will be everything."

Aspinall is not the only heavyweight interested in fighting Jones, and Ngannou has reiterated his desire to fight Jones himself, in what would be a champion vs champion, UFC vs PFL MMA, super fight.

"The reality is, we both know we both want this fight, for sure. And it would be a good fight for us. There’s more to this, like legacy and everything. I mean, I can finish my career at some point, but it will always be great to know that, OK, you faced that guy – that guy who is the best in the sport, to ever do the sport."

It's unclear if it's a fight that interests Jones. Though he sent his rival a congratulatory message after Ngannou defeated Renan Ferreira in his return to MMA, saying: "I see you," but mid-November, after his win over Miocic, he shut down a question about Ngannou, saying: "I'm here to talk UFC business tonight."