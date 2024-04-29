Highlights Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son recently passed away.

He posted confirmation of the tragic loss Monday, and even asked for help in dealing with grief.

"How do you deal with such a thing? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do."

Prominent MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou has posted a statement following the death of his 15-month son, Kobe.

Digital Cameroon publication 237online reported the tragic news Sunday, saying:

"All of Cameroon is rallying behind Francis Ngannou. From Batié, his native village in the West, to Douala where he grew up, passing through every town and village in the country, messages of support and condolences are pouring in to comfort the bruised champion."

'Too Soon To Leave But Yet he's Gone'

Francis Ngannou asked for help in how to deal with his loss

Since then, Ngannou — one of the biggest names in combat sports — commented.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," the 37-year-old began in a heartbreaking post.

"My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

Ngannou added: "I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.

"How do you deal with such a thing. How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Ngannou Is One of His Sport's Most Beloved Figures

His rise is the stuff of Hollywood

Ngannou lived in poverty growing up in Batie, Cameroon, and told me in 2019 that he worked as early as a 10-year-old child — in a sand mine.

He even credits that life as the source of otherworldly power which he began exhibiting years later, having left West Africa to living homeless in Paris, before finally competing in MMA in 2013.

Six fights after his debut — or just two years later — he signed with the UFC and began knocking opponents out on the grandest of stages. He iced Curtis Blaydes, Andrei Arlovski, and Alistair Overeem before coming unstuck to Stipe Miocic in 2018.

Back to back losses to Miocic and then Derrick Lewis were not enough to set Ngannou back for good because he finished his UFC career with a six-fight winning run over the likes of Junior dos Santos, Miocic, and Ciryl Gane.

He then left the UFC on his own terms and made approximately $30 million for two boxing matches in Saudi Arabia.

The first boxing fight was a loss to Tyson Fury, albeit one he kind of won as he shocked the entire sport by knocking Fury to the floor.

Even in defeat that performance was so intriguing he booked himself another big bout against heavyweight boxing bruiser Anthony Joshua.