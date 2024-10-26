Francis Ngannou raised hopes that the fight which fans all want to see, one involving him against Jon Jones, could step the shadows of fantasy into the spotlight of reality with three simple words. Ngannou uttered those words this week on The Ariel Helwani Show. "There's a chance," he said.

Ngannou showed earlier in October that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world as he bludgeoned the PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira with ease, claimed the title for himself, and returned, arguably, to the top of the world rankings when it comes to heavyweights in all promotions.

There are a number of quality heavyweights right now, including rising star Tom Aspinall, the potential move up from light heavyweight ruler Alex Pereira, and, of course, Jones, who has for years dominated the 205-pound weight class, and posted a victory over Ciryl Gane in 2023 to win the UFC heavyweight strap, which he's retained ever since but never actually defended.

In November, atop the UFC 309 card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jones returns to the Octagon albeit for the first time as a UFC heavyweight champion. And he puts the belt on the line in a fight against Stipe Miocic, who, though a legend, has been inactive for years and has no victories over anybody currently ranked in the top-10.

Should Jones win, the calls to see 'Bones' fight Ngannou will only grow louder. But one man already listening to those calls is Ngannou himself.

Francis Ngannou: 'There's a Chance' The Fight Happens

One man can make it all come together, said Ngannou

Speaking to Helwani ahead of the Jones and Miocic fight, Ngannou said: "I can't tell on a level of 1-10, but I know there's a chance."

This, despite UFC boss Dana White's adamance that Ngannou did not want the fight when he was at UFC (despite saying the opposite when he was at the UFC), and regarding it as a non-starter as he's now at PFL MMA.

But there is one man, boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, who could wield his influence in combat sports to bring White, as well as Jones and Ngannou, with the PFL, together, so they can host the bout as part of the Riyadh Season festivities in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, of course, fought both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing bouts in Saudi Arabia. And the nation, too, made a sizable investment in PFL. Alalshikh, through Riyadh Season and the General Entertainment Authority, also sponsored the UFC Noche show at The Sphere. He has key relationships with all the prospective stakeholders involved. Even Ngannou suggested he could bring it all together, under one roof.

"I know that fight interests Turki [Alalshikh]. And not many resisted him."

It is unclear when the fight could take place. Dana White believes a fight between Jones, if he beats Miocic, and Aspinall, is the heavyweight fight that MMA fans want to see the most. And Ngannou has his own options, too, with kickboxing maestro Rico Verhoeven putting himself forward for a fight with the Cameroonian. But a mega bout involving Ngannou and Jones, with Alalshikh involved, perhaps cannot be counted out, just yet.