Jake Paul might have to watch his back at the next Professional Fighters League event he attends because the MMA firm's heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reacted to the internet sensation's controversial, and sad, victory over Mike Tyson on Friday, the 15th of November.

Though Paul failed to finish Tyson like he vowed he would, he left the ring after an eight-round decision in which Tyson started fast, but faded faster. He looked sluggish, and reacted poorly to the head-shots he was receiving. Paul, by contrast, fizzed combinations and hook shots at the 58-year-old's head.

According to a statement event organizer Most Valuable Promotions sent to GIVEMESPORT, there were 70,000 in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — many of whom booed the main event. And there could have been a potential audience of millions upon millions watching at home on Netflix, had it not been for streaming issues that may affect the final numbers.

Suffice to say, there are not many who cheered this fight, or the result. Ngannou, a heavyweight champion with PFL and formerly of the UFC, added his criticism on social media.

Francis Ngannou Sends Threat to Jake Paul

Paul may have to be on red alert the next time he's at PFL