Francis Ngannou has reacted to the latest Jon Jones win as his mixed martial arts rival Jon Jones scored a second successive knockout win in a UFC heavyweight championship fight, following a decade of dominance in the light heavyweight division.

On Saturday, the 16th of November, Jones manhandled the former UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic as he ruthlessly attacked him with jabs, a takedown, and elbow strikes on the mat. Then, in the third round, he closed the show with a brutal blow — a spinning back kick to the body, before following up with hammer blows to the 42-year-old's skull.

It was an emphatic result that extended the well-rounded American fighter's pro MMA record to 28 wins (11 KOs and 7 Subs) against just one loss via disqualification, and sets him up on a potential collision course with the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, or the UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira.

But there's a third fighter out there who wants to fight Jones, too.

Francis Ngannou Appears Keen to Fight Jon Jones

Ngannou reacted to his rival's win on X, formerly Twitter