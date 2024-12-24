Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury fought for the second time on Saturday evening and the result was the same as the first fight with the Ukrainian, Usyk getting his hand raised once again, albeit this time via unanimous decision.

Despite Usyk winning the fight 116-112 on all three of the judge's scorecards, both the result and scoring of the fight has been met with some criticism from fans on social media and certain analysts in the boxing world and one of Fury's former opponents, Francis Ngannou, has given his opinion on how the fight went and how he would have scored the fight.

'The Predator' also had some choice words for the controversial introduction of AI judging and even revealed that he is targeting a rematch against Fury in the near future.

Francis Ngannou's Reaction to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Ngannou believes the fight was closer than the judges scored it

One of Tyson Fury's recent opponents has had their say on his most recent fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who came close to defeating 'The Gypsy King' just over a year ago in his professional boxing debut believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk was closer than all three judges made it out to be.

Ngannou said the following to