Francis Ngannou returned to the MMA cage on Saturday night with a dominant victory over Renan Ferreira in the main event of the PFL Super Fights card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Making his first appearance in the sport for nearly three years, 'The Predator' wasted little time in proving he is still one of the top heavyweights on the planet.

The 38-year-old overwhelmed his opponent with some of the most vicious ground and pound ever seen in the sport as he rendered Ferreira unconscious at 3:32 of the first round. Ngannou may have taken time away from the cage to face off with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing matches, but he was as sharp as ever upon his return.

The Cameroonian's final fight in the UFC saw him successfully defend the promotion's heavyweight title by defeating Cyril Gane at UFC 270 in January 2002. According to Ngannou, he was paid only $600,000 for that fight.

Francis Ngannou's PFL Contract is a Significant Upgrade on his Previous UFC Deal

Even his signing bonus was greater than his UFC pay

On a recent episode of the 'Hey, Not The Face' podcast, journalist John Nash discussed Ngannou's lucrative PFL deal. Per Nash, the Cameroonian superstar received $8 million to step into the cage against Ferreira, on top of a $2m 'signing bonus' that becomes payable now that he has fought in his first bout for the promotion.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Having taken just 212 seconds to defeat Renan Ferreira, Ngannou was paid a whopping $47,170 for every second he spent in the cage in Riyadh.

While he was totally overwhelmed in the main event, Ferreira also took home a huge sum for his night's work. The Brazilian is said to have received $2m in defeat - an amount which Ngannou himself insisted on. Ferreira went into more detail on how Ngannou helped get him more money before the fight:

"My respect for him has only grown because of him seeking better opportunities for not only him as an athlete. Not only for gaining space in the boxing scene as well, which we know is hard for MMA fighters to do that - although he didn’t have a good performance in his last fight - but it was enormous of him to say that his opponent should be valued as well. It was very nice of him."

PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants selected fight purses Fighter Base pay Win bonus Francis Ngannou $8,000,000 $2,000,000 Renan Ferreira $2,000,000 N/A Cris Cyborg $1,000,000 $750,000 Larissa Pacheco $500,000 N/A Figures taken per The Sportster - 21/10/2024

That Ngannou would go out of his way to look after his fellow fighter while still processing the passing of his 15-month-old son Kobe earlier this year speaks volumes about his character. Although Ngannou and Ferreira were the highest-paid fighters on the card, one other competitor also broke the seven-figure mark.

Per The Sportster, Cris Cyborg banked a reported $1.75m ($1m base pay plus $750,000 win bonus) for her women's featherweight superfight title win over Larissa Pacheco, who herself received $500,000 for the bout. The PFL may be a fair distance away from the UFC in terms of notoriety, but the purses being paid to its main stars are significantly bigger than fighters might expect to receive in the Dana White-led promotion.

In the case of Ngannou alone, he has gone from making $600,000 as a defending UFC champion to raking in an eight-figure purse in the PFL. 'The Predator' is believed to have at least one more fight on his current PFL deal, although he has indicated a desire to box again in the near future too.