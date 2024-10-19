Francis Ngannou returns to MMA for the first time since leaving the UFC back in 2023 this evening, the 19th of October, making his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut against Brazilian Renan Ferreira.

The Cameroonian megastar signed a contract with the organisation shortly after ending his eight-year association with Dana White’s promotion, but he still hasn’t made a single appearance for them yet due to his involvement in boxing.

The Predator’s lack of involvement in the PFL so far has been due to his participation in some of the most profitable boxing bouts in recent times against two of the heavyweight division’s leading men. He first fought Tyson Fury, where he largely impressed and even scored a huge knockdown before somewhat controversially losing via split decision. Ngannou, off the back of that, was thrown into the cross-hairs of Anthony Joshua, who also beat the 38-year-old, only this time via a second-round knockout.

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira

The Predator makes his PFL debut against the Brazilian champion

Close

However, he returns to the sport that made him a household name, aiming to prove that he is in fact still one of the most dangerous men on the planet. His opponent is Renan Ferreira, the 2023 PFL Heavyweight Champion, and he isn't exactly a walk in the park, so it should make for an interesting contest.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Renan Ferreira is currently on a four-fight win streak, wile Francis Ngannou has won his last six MMA fights.

The Brazilian stands at an imposing 6’8 tall - four inches taller than Ngannou - has a background in jiu-jitsu, and won the PFL Heavyweight Championship in January earlier this year. Ferreira has also won his last four fights via knockout, which should tell you he’s going to hit the Cameroonian, or anyone he faces for tha matter, extremely hard, and has the ability to end any fight in a flash. With the physical attributes and the skill sets that both men bring to the table, it has the promise to be an all-time classic heavyweight MMA showdown.

Francis Ngannou & Renan Ferreira's MMA records (as of 19/10/24) Francis Ngannou Renan Ferreira Fights 20 19 Wins 17 13 Losses 3 3 No contests 0 3

However, it’s a vital match-up for Ngannou, who will be looking to preserve his legacy as one of MMA’s all-time great heavyweights.

Cage Walk Time For Ngannou vs Ferreira

The fighters will be making their way to the cage at 11pm UK time

The PFL heavyweight title bout is set to take place tonight live from the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with cage walks for the main event expected from 11pm UK time. The undercard, which includes an exciting match-up for the Women’s Featherweight title between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco, is set to start at 5:30pm UK time. You can catch all the action for yourself live on DAZN at the time noted above, with that colossal main event shaping up to be great.