Combat sports heavyweight Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White's statement that he did not want to compete against all-time great fighter Jon Jones.

The UFC boss has made the comments a few times since Ngannou left the UFC to take part in a two-fight swing in boxing, ahead of a return to mixed martial arts October 19 against Renan Ferreira with his new promotional outfit, Professional Fighters League (PFL MMA).

"Francis didn't want to fight Jon Jones," said White on the Club Shay Shay podcast earlier in the summer. "Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-ass fighter of all time."

More recently, White told reporters in Las Vegas: "You can’t make people fight, and we couldn’t make Francis fight" Jon Jones.

At a PFL MMA press conference Thursday in Washington D.C., GIVEMESPORT asked Ngannou if he had a response to White's claim.

Francis Ngannou Counters UFC Narrative

'It was Jon Jones who didn't want to fight me'

"As far as I’m concerned it was Jon Jones that didn’t want to fight me, according to them."

In his comment that Jon Jones "didn't want to fight" him, according to the UFC, Ngannou is nodding to a shift in narrative, as White once hinted that the American fighter may not genuinely want to fight 'The Predator.'

When Ngannou had separated Stipe Miocic from his senses with a second-round knockout at UFC 260 in 2021, there was fan appetite for a Ngannou vs Jones super-fight. Ngannou had been on a tear drilling opponent after opponent, including Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. Jones said on X — Twitter, at that time — "Show me the money."

Speaking to reporters back then, White said: "If I’m Jon Jones and I’m home watching this fight, I’d start moving to ’85 [a different division."

He continued: “I could sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money means.’ I tell you guys this all time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to? I promise you, we can all Derrick Lewis and one of these other heavyweights, and they want the fight. If Jon Jones wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s got to do is call and do it."

UFC Told Ngannou That Jones Didn't Want The Fight, he Said

UFC boss Dana White is controlling the narrative, according to Ngannou

Ngannou continued Thursday, telling GIVEMESPORT that UFC had meetings about Jones not wanting to compete in MMA.

"So many times we sit down on the meeting, 'Oh it can’t happen, Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight anymore. He’s living in Albuquerque, he’s living his small life, he has a lot of money in his bank account'."

"I think the guy who controls the narrative can say whatever he wants. But that’s just the narrative."

He later added: "Yes, I wanted to fight Jon Jones," and said he even requested the fight, but did not want to get locked into a new deal.

Ngannou left UFC in 2023 with a pro MMA record of 17 wins (12 KOs, 4 submissions) against three losses. He ventured into boxing, dropped Tyson Fury in one of the most shocking moments in boxing's modern era, but then suffered a nasty knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

The PFL MMA Super-Fight branded pay-per-view in October on ESPN is Ngannou's first MMA fight since 2022.