Highlights Francis Ngannou wants a rematch with Tyson Fury and doesn't care about the outcome of Fury's fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Ngannou himself, meanwhile, will be facing Anthony Joshua on the 8th of March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both fighters have high stakes going into the fight and are set to earn a considerable amount of money, with Joshua estimated to make around £31 million and Ngannou earning around £16 million.

Francis Ngannou has taken the boxing world by surprise since he fought Tyson Fury last October. Despite losing the fight in a contentious split-decision, the Cameroonian put in an impressive performance in what was his first time stepping into a professional boxing ring. Fans were taken aback by the former UFC heavyweight champion, who even managed to get The Gypsy King onto the canvas in the third round.

After the close-call against Ngannou, Fury’s next fight is against none other than heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk on the 17th of February, which is set to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since Lennox Lewis. The fight is hotly anticipated, especially after multiple months of negotiations. After coming out of the Ngannou fight more bruised than expected, the original December date was pushed back, but the fight is now confirmed for February. The two boxers will meet in Saudi Arabia for what promoter Frank Warren is calling “the undisputed heavyweight collision of the century."

However, since Fury’s fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion, doubts have been raised around his level of performance. The Gypsy King was expected to defeat Ngannou convincingly, however, the Cameroonian tested the Brit right to the end. The split decision victory for Fury was a controversial one and has only fuelled fans’ desire for a rematch. It seems Ngannou is in favour of it too.

Video: Francis Ngannou on Fury vs Usyk

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou was asked if he wants to fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk and his answer was very clear.

“I’m not looking for the winner... I’m looking for Tyson. Tyson owes me a fight. I don’t give a s*** about the winner of Tyson and Usyk. Win or lose, I want Tyson. I’m coming after Tyson."

Francis Ngannou's next test is Anthony Joshua

That fight takes place on the 8th of March

For now, however, Ngannou must turn his attentions to his next opponent in the form of Anthony Joshua, who he will be taking on in the ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 8th of March. Joshua will be looking to maintain his form in the ring after a victory against Otto Wallin, while Ngannou will be looking to build on his first performance in the ring and come out on top this time.

So far, Joshua has been successful in his quest to get back to his best with victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius last year. With the stakes high for both boxers, the fight is set to be an entertaining one.

According to reports, AJ is set to make around £31 million from the fight, while Ngannou will earn around half of Joshua’s paycheck, banking around £16 million for his night’s work. Not to be sniffed at, and certainly not something he would've earned for one fight back in his UFC days.