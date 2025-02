Francis Ngannou has revealed a four-man hit-list of fighters he wants to compete against next time he steps into a boxing ring.

Reiterating his desire to fight a boxing match next, rather than return to the Professional Fighters League MMA SmartCage, Ngannou went through his shortlist — and they are all names familiar to hardcore and casual fight fans alike.

Related Anthony Joshua Hellbent on Booking Super Fight Anthony Joshua targets one specific opponent as he focuses on money-spinning super-fight.

Francis Ngannou's Four-Man Hit-List in Boxing

Ngannou targets fighters like Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder