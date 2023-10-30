Highlights Ngannou believed he did enough to win the fight against Fury and is surprised by the split-decision victory, stating, "I won that fight; there's not a question about it."

Fury admits to ring rust and acknowledges that his timing was off, but still considers it one of his toughest fights in recent years.

Ngannou's decision to dance over Fury after the knockdown was fueled by his belief that Fury underestimated him.

Francis Ngannou has revealed the reason he danced over Tyson Fury following the shock knockdown that occurred in round three. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, making his professional boxing debut at the age of 37, sprang a major surprise by knocking the Gypsy King to the canvas early in the fight.

Despite that scare, though, Fury recovered and eventually won the bout thanks to a contentious split-decision victory. The WBC heavyweight champion was expected to secure a comfortable victory in the crossover event, hosted in Saudi Arabia, but plenty of questions are now being asked by boxing fans and pundits alike following his unconvincing performance.

What Fury and Ngannou have said

Fury, who admitted it was one of his toughest fights of the past decade, was left sporting a black eye and marks to his forehead, nose and lip after going 10 rounds with Ngannou. In an honest interview with Boxing King Media on Sunday, he said: "I thought my timing was quite off. I've been out of the ring for nearly a year again. There was a little bit of ring rust."

Ngannou was convinced he did enough to win the fight, which would have ranked among the greatest upsets in boxing history. Speaking to ESPN MMA, per talkSPORT’s Michael Benson, the MMA star commented: “The fact that I didn't win surprised me... If he's being honest, he would say I won that fight. I won that fight; there's not a question about it. But even before getting here, I knew I'm not winning a decision. Because I'm a new guy in the house. I know they need - there's a structural business out there - and you need to do a lot to destroy that. It is what it is.”

Despite the defeat, Ngannou has still emerged from the fight with a huge amount of credit and is expected to be an attractive option to other leading boxing heavyweights, including Anthony Joshua. Nobody can take that third round knockdown away from the Cameroon-born star, whose journey from homelessness to UFC superstar has been nothing short of extraordinary.

READ MORE: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou official judges' scorecards released

Why Ngannou danced over Fury

On why he decided to taunt Fury by dancing over the boxing legend following the knockdown, Ngannou said: “When we touched gloves, he’s, like, ‘Let me take you to school.’ I’m, like, ‘You m**********r, you are not taking me to school.’ That’s why when I knocked him down I was dancing, like, ‘You’re a bad professor, m**********r,. You’re a bad professor. How is that school going? Who is taking who to school?’” Watch the clip below:

Ngannou: 'I basically won the fight'

While the comment clearly backfired on Fury, to an extent, it highlights just how confident he felt at the beginning of the fight and adds further weight to claims that he underestimated his opponent. On his overall performance, Ngannou added: “Regardless of the decision, personally I’m satisfied about my performance. I know I could have done better, and I will go back, get prepared to do better. But I really believe that I didn’t come up short in this fight. I believe I stood toe-to-toe with the No. 1 boxer in the world in my first match, and basically won the fight.”