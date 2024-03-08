Highlights Francis Ngannou has revealed that he was paid just $600,000 for his final UFC fight.

Despite being offered $5M to extend his contract with Dana White's promotion, the Predator turned it down, bet on himself and is now poised to earn over £15M against Joshua.

The gamble paid off for Ngannou and he's making more money in boxing than he ever could have imagined in the UFC.

Francis Ngannou has revealed how much money he made from his final fight in the UFC, and it's pennies compared to what the Predator is making now that he's taken his talents to boxing. The 37-year-old spent just over six years in Dana White's promotion, eventually winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Having grown disillusioned with the money he was being paid to fight in the octagon, though, the Cameroon star decided to bet on himself and leave the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world in 2022. At the time, the knockout artist faced some scrutiny for reportedly demanding too much, but he's now revealed just how much he made from his final fight and when you compare that to the money the star is making inside the squared circle, he's vindicated himself.

Francis Ngannou was paid $600,000 for final UFC fight

He was offered $5m to extend his contract

Ngannou's final fight in the octagon came in January 2022, when he beat Ciryl Gane to retain his heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 270. Despite being in the marquee fight on the card, the 37-year-old revealed he made just $600,000. Appearing on the Pound 4 Pound show, hosted by former UFC Champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, the former champion shared the figure, before revealing he'd been offered almost 10x as much to sign a new deal.

"I took $600,000 for my last fight in the UFC, as opposed to the $5m they were offering for the same fight."

Ngannou turned down the offer, convinced he was worth more than that. It was a risky move. The MMA star admitted he was broke at the time and actually had to borrow $200,000 from Usman prior to his final bout in the UFC.

"I was broke. Like, at the time, I owed Usman, right here, I owed him $200,000."

After beating Gane, Ngannou turned down another offer that would have seen him earn “around” $8m (£6.24m) for a Jon Jones fight. Instead, he entered free agency and signed a lucrative partnership deal with PFL which also allowed him to pursue boxing.

The star took a serious gamble on himself, and looking at how much he's reportedly set to earn from just his second boxing match against Anthony Joshua, it paid off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Francis Ngannou compiled a record of 12-2 in the UFC

Ngannou will earn over £15m against Joshua

He earned around £8m against Tyson Fury

Ngannou immediately justified his decision to turn the UFC's offer down when he made £8m against Tyson Fury. Not only that, but the heavy-hitter put on an excellent show against the British boxer. Knocking the Gypsy King down, the debutant looked on course to deliver one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. The underdog ultimately came out on the wrong end of a judges' decision, but he still gave a very good account for himself.

Ngannou's been rewarded with another bumper payday and is reportedly set to earn almost double against Joshua. Whether the 37-year-old wins or loses against the Englishman, he's set himself up for life with just two boxing matches. The star has made more than he would have in twice as many UFC fights. Smart move.