Francis Ngannou is plotting a sensational return to the boxing ring as the 'Predator' revealed his next move in combat sports.

The Professional Fighters League MMA heavyweight returned to the cage for an extraordinary knockout win over the former PFL champion Renan Ferreira in Riyadh on the 19th of October 2024. It was a particularly emotional win for Ngannou as it was his first since the passing of his young son, Kobe. Ngannou, a former UFC champ, dedicated the win to Kobe's memory.

Now, it appears as if he's weighed up his options — whether to stay in PFL for another MMA fight, or seek a big-money boxing opponent. And he has his eyes on a massive name in boxing. Considering form and current ability, it's a boxing match that he could win.

Francis Ngannou Reveals His Next Move

Powerful heavyweight eyes sensational return to the boxing ring