Francis Ngannou is back!

After a two-fight foray into the sport of boxing, in which he floored Tyson Fury before suffering a brutal second-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua, the former UFC heavyweight champion returns October 19 for a match against Renan Ferreira in the Professional Fighters League.

Ngannou is used to being one of the biggest men in the room as he's a hulking fighter with a 6-foot-4 frame and proven knockout power. Against Ferreira, though, he relinquishes certain physical advantages to his 6-foot-8 opponent.

Ngannou Praises Ferreira Ahead of PFL MMA Debut

The fight will be Ngannou's first in PFL MMA

A Brazilian with knockout power, Ferreira is nicknamed 'Problema' and has a pro MMA record of 13 wins (11 KOs and one submission) against three losses, including a three-fight winning run over Maurice Greene, Denis Goltsov, and Ryan Bader.

“Renan is a great fighter; I have been watching him for years,” Ngannou said in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT.

“I have been studying him for years, in fact I’ve been telling people to watch this guy. He’s quite unique, he’s athletic, fast, his size doesn’t impress me as much as his skill.”

Ngannou will be the bookmakers favorite, largely because of his proven abilities on the world stage having slaughtered the likes of Alistair Overeem, Stipe Miocic, and Cain Velasquez during his run in the UFC.

The fight, though, may be closer than some think because, considering the devastating way he lost to Joshua, there may be question marks surrounding what Ngannou actually has left.

PFL boss Peter Murray said:

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of superstar, undisputed Heavyweight Champion, Francis Ngannou … against the most-feared Renan Ferreira in the biggest world title fight of the year."

Ngannou Reveals Reason For Return

The former champ has a clear motivation that guides him

Since the passing of his son, Kobe, Ngannou said he has needed "activities" to focus his mind, according to Sky Sports.

"I need to keep it going, to fight for my boy, for Kobe. The past few months hasn't been the easiest. I think it has been by far my hardest [moment] in life. I lost my son."

Ngannou continued: "For some time, I felt like I didn't even have to do this or questioning about if I should do it or fight again.

"But I want to do something good in his memory. Not to be the reason for me to quit but to be motivation and also to fight for him."

The heavyweight title fight, which will take place at a yet-to-be-determined venue, airs live on ESPN+ in the US, and DAZN worldwide.