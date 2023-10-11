Highlights Francis Ngannou is preparing for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia after leaving the UFC.

Ngannou's training footage has been scrutinized, with fans analyzing his boxing skills and strength.

Francis Ngannou is currently preparing for arguably the biggest fight of his life as he makes his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. The Cameroon star decided to leave the UFC with fears initially that he wouldn't achieve his dream of securing a mega-money boxing fight, but it was then confirmed that he would next battle against the 'Gypsy King'.

He has been under intense scrutiny since his work in the squared circle began having announced he will be trained by Mike Tyson, which later saw training footage go viral as fans analyse if he will be able to succeed on the night. And in new footage that has shot around social media like a flash, Ngannou has once again shown in his brute strength, but this time on an object.

Francis Ngannou faces off with Tyson Fury

Ngannou and Tyson Fury have met previously before their fight was confirmed when 'The Predator' travelled over to the UK to get in the ring and call out the WBC champion after his title defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last year. However, a launch press conference returned both fighters to London last month after their fight was announced, and they were able to trade verbal insults for the first time.

Both men asserted their confidence, but affairs were kept rather respectful with both men saluting each other's routes into the fight, before they were brought to the front of the stage for a face-to-face confrontation. Things became slightly more tense with Fury flexing his physique in front of the jacked Francis Ngannou, who was quick to mock it before the pair shook hands and were separated.

Like Fury, Ngannou has entered a strict training regiment for his debut and is trying to fast-track the teachings of boxing by working alongside former undisputed champion Mike Tyson. 'Iron' held an open workout with the ex-UFC king recently as they looked to put him through his paces and show his development in front of the watching eyes of the world.

Ngannou could be seen working his way through the motions in what was a short workout during which he likely wouldn't want to give much away, but it certainly didn't excite the fans and experts in the sport who were extremely unimpressed. The 37-year-old looked sluggish on the pads in truth, but he had been put through his paces for several minutes, and despite the clip not showing him in the best light we are all aware of the punching power he possesses if he is able to land.

Video: Francis Ngannou's Las Vegas glass blunder

Ngannou has been back in the US working as the days count down until he travels to the Middle East, and the scrutiny certainly hasn't stopped with fans noticing an incredible piece of footage which has done the rounds in recent hours. The ex-UFC champion has been identified in the video as he walks up to what appears to be the father of a reported recorder's shop, and wants to purchase goods inside.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

However, fans know exactly how strong he is given his record-breaking punch, and as he went to pull the door it entirely shattered leaving a sea of glass on the floor. He stood there absolutely stunned for a moment before the shopkeeper runs outside to see what is happening, and he steps in the shop to inform him what has happened. If it is anything to go by, Ngannou will be hoping that he is able to shatter Fury's unbeaten boxing record as easily as this.