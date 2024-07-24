Highlights Francis Ngannou has bravely opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his son, Kobe, on Joe Rogan's podcast.

His son's passing, at the age of just 15 months, was due to an undiscovered brain malformation.

Fighters like Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua both sent public messages of support and comfort to Ngannou at the time.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has spoken out publicly for the first time about losing his 15-month-old son, Kobe, during an emotional podcast with Joe Rogan. The former UFC fighter's son passed away back in April, but his cause of death would be unknown until his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. It has been revealed that the boy's death at the time was due to an undiscovered brain malformation.

When Ngannou was in Dubai, he would be informed of his son's death via a phone call with his younger brother.

Ngannou Remembers Hearing the News

“My phone rang; it was my little brother, saying, 'Bro, things are not going well here'. He said Kobe passed out. He's not breathing, we are at the hospital, they kicked me out of the room.”

He further stated that him and his son had become so close, that every time Francis would leave Cameroon, his son would be devastated.

“He was my mate, like he was barely walking, but you know when I walked in, his reactions would know that I walked in. The day that I left, he was crying, but I had no idea that was it! I wish I could just go back one more time.”

Ngannou claims that as he attempted to find out more information from his brother, a nurse came out and told his younger sibling that Kobe 'had gone.'

The heavyweight would go on to say that he was broken and had never felt anything like it.

“In your heart, you feel like you're broke. You have nothing. Nothing is worth it. I was my best-self next to him, and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea, because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this. I've always loved life and know that I have everything, but I'm [thinking] like, at least whenever I die, I can go see my kid. I'm going to see him. I'm not afraid of it."

Fighters Paid Tribute to Francis Ngannou

Both Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua sent him public messages

Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua would both pay tribute following Ngannou’s initial post on Instagram announcing the tragic news. Ngannou’s last opponent, Joshua, would comment: “May the memories you shared bring you comfort.”

UFC star, Conor McGregor, would have been preparing for his return to action at the time, but he still had time to share love for one of his friends. The two had previously trained together on multiple occasions, and after seeing the news online, the Irishman posted: "Absolutely gutted reading this, Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now. I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again."