Francis Ngannou will make his eagerly anticipated return to the MMA world when he takes on Renan Ferreira in the PFL this evening, the 19th of October. The bout will be Ngannou's first mixed martial arts bout since his last UFC outing in January 2022. Ahead of the PFL 'Super Fight', the former UFC heavyweight champion got a new tattoo honouring the passing of his son, Kobe.

In April 2024, the heartbreaking news was announced that Francis Ngannou's son, Kobe, had tragically lost his life at just 15 months old. The news followed Ngannou's last combat sports outing versus Anthony Joshua, meaning his MMA return will be his first professional performance following the loss of his son. Ahead of the bout, Ngannou has gotten a tattoo in honour of Kobe, displaying his name accompanied by a dove.

Speaking ahead of his MMA return, Ngannou told CNN: "The best way to pay tribute to him, to honour him, is to do something positive. To keep staying active because that's the best way to pay tribute to him instead of just quitting, because, if I stopped fighting, that would have been like quitting." Ngannou would go on to describe his son as a "brave guy" who "came as a king and left as a king."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Renan Ferreira is currently on a four-fight win streak, wile Francis Ngannou has won his last six MMA fights.

Francis Ngannou Discusses Loss of Son With Joe Rogan

"In your heart, you feel like you're broke. You have nothing."

In late July 2024, the former UFC heavyweight champion was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he discussed the heartbreaking loss of his son. When asked by Joe Rogan what the cause of death of his son was, Ngannou responded stating Kobe had a malfunction of the brain. It was unknown to Ngannou that this was an issue with his son and he also said that doctors did not identify this neurological issue. Speaking about the loss, Ngannou told Rogan: "In your heart, you feel like you're broke. You have nothing.

"I always love life. I know that I have never thought of suicide, but at least for once I'm like, at least whenever I die, I'm gonna go see my kid. I'm gonna see him. I'm not afraid of it."

The heartbreaking interview with Joe Rogan brought the show's host to tears as the heavyweight fighter spoke about his emotions and thoughts following the devastating loss.

Francis Ngannou Gears up For PFL Debut

The former UFC champion will fight for the heavyweight title

Nearly three years since last stepping into the Octagon, Francis Ngannou will fight for the PFL heavyweight title this evening. Facing current champion, Renan Ferreira, the Cameroonian will make his promotional debut following his departure from the UFC.

Francis Ngannou & Renan Ferreira's MMA records (as of 19/10/24) Francis Ngannou Renan Ferreira Fights 20 19 Wins 17 13 Losses 3 3 No contests 0 3

His opponent, Ferreira, goes into the bout with a professional record of 13-3, and currently boasts a four-fight win streak. The current PFL champion has described facing Ngannou as a "great honour" and that the fans can expect a "great fight." Fans can watch the bout by purchasing the PFL 'Battle of Giants' PPV on DAZN.