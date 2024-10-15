UFC president Dana White recently cast doubts over fighter pay in the sport of boxing. White, who has been heavily criticised over the years for his attitude towards fighter pay in the UFC, recently claimed that it is a "myth" that boxers are paid significantly more than top-level fighters in the UFC. Specifically, the UFC president shot down claims that the promotion's former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou was paid a considerably higher amount for his crossover boxing fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua than he could have earned had he remained with the UFC and face Jon Jones in a super-fight.

Ngannou, who returns to MMA on Saturday in a PFL Super Fight against Renan Ferreira, quickly clapped back at his former boss' claims in an interview with MMA Junkie saying the following:

"I don’t give any importance because the things that he says a lot of times cannot make sense. But just for this statement, I will say for everything that I left the UFC for – every single thing – I have had more. Way more. Everything. Name it. Just say I have had everything way more, just for the reference."

In an appearance earlier today on the Ariel Helwani Show, the subject of White's comments was brought up to 'The Predator' once again, and he provided a very interesting response.

Francis Ngannou Sends a Message to Dana White Following Recent Fighter Pay Talk

The former UFC heavyweight champion threatened to release "receipts"

Francis Ngannou has once again clapped back at Dana White's claims that he was offered more money to remain with the UFC than he was paid to go over to boxing for huge fights in Saudi Arabia against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. During an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, the subject of White's comments was brought up and Ngannou gave arguably his most damning and threatening response yet.

Watch the clip about the situation below:

This Feud Doesn't Look Like it's Resolving Any Time Soon

Francis Ngannou: I can bring all the numbers

Ngannou is one of the most humble superstars in combat sports and has gone on record many times to say that he does not like to publicly disclose his earnings, however, in this instance, Ngannou has revealed that he is willing to pull out "receipts" if need be.

"If this continues, if you (Dana White) want, I can bring all the numbers. I have all the numbers. I have the receipts.”

It will be interesting to see if White continues to downplay Ngannou's boxing earnings now that the former UFC heavyweight champion has threatened to release proof to prove his former boss wrong.