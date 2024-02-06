Highlights Francis Ngannou impressed the entire boxing community with his performance against Tyson Fury, going 10 rounds and even knocking him down.

Rashad Evans acknowledges Tyson Fury's status as one of the greatest boxers ever, praising his skills and comparing him to boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

The biggest surprise of 2023 in the world of combat sports was when UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped into the ring to face one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time, Tyson Fury, to not only go 10 full rounds with the “Gypsy King”, but to knock him down! Though the “Predator” lost the fight on the judges' scorecards, he won the respect of the entire boxing community for his efforts.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, former UFC champion and ESPN analyst, Rashad Evans, talked about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on Ngannou successfully jumping into boxing. After Ngannou shocked the world following his boxing debut, he is now in the driver's seat of his career as he looks to make more noise in 2024.

Francis Ngannou boxing 'champion' prediction

Ngannou faces Anthony Joshua in his next fight

Evans sees the special fighter that Ngannou is and won’t count him out versus Anthony Joshua, one of the elite heavyweight boxers. He believes that Ngannou will level another giant when he steps in the ring, and believes this will then earn him his opportunity to fight for boxing gold after obtaining an even higher world ranking. Evans told GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I mean, it's hard for me to put anything past Francis, man. That performance and now he's gonna be fighting Anthony Joshua. I mean, I think he's gonna do it. I made a prediction at the end of [2023] and I said: ‘I think that Francis Ngannou is gonna be a heavyweight boxing champ by the end of the year’.”

“With [beating] Against Anthony Joshua. I feel [Ngannou] kind of forces Tyson Fury to take that step where he gambles the belt and Tyson Fury, provided he gets past [Oleksandr] Usyk, he's gonna wanna take that gamble. He's gonna wanna take that gamble. So he's gonna show people because, to him, you can win a fight and have your hand raised, but inside, you know, when you really lost a fight, you know, and even though Tyson Fury won that fight. He knows. He knows.”

The epic heavyweight showdown takes place on March 8th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the co-main event, we get another big-time heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang.

Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Rashad Evans believes Tyson Fury is one of the greatest boxers ever

The combat sport veteran was impressed by what Ngannou showed in his first boxing match, especially with the caliber of heavyweight he believes Fury is:

