Highlights Francis Ngannou has been putting in excellent preparation for his fight with Tyson Fury, training with heavyweight boxer Carlos Takam and receiving coaching from Mike Tyson.

Ngannou's clash with Fury is a daunting task as he steps into the boxing ring competitively for the first time, facing off against a vicious and experienced boxer.

Despite being the underdog, Ngannou's fighting experience makes his matchup with Fury more intriguing than a typical YouTuber crossover fight, and it sets the stage for the highly anticipated Fury vs Usyk matchup in the future.

Francis Ngannou stepped up his preparation for his fight with Tyson Fury in recent weeks by training with heavyweight boxer Carlos Takam. Footage has been posted on YouTube of Ngannou working on his technique and footwork with Takam, and it's safe to say it's got a fair few fans impressed in the comment section.

Spectators that want a close contest this weekend will be thrilled with what they've seen, as it is ideal preparation for the MMA man ahead of the fight with Fury on Saturday. The former UFC fighter has also drafted in boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has helped coach him over the summer.

Takam's presence should not be underestimated. He has faced the likes of Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, and Joe Joyce. His record is commendable, with 40 victories, seven losses, and one draw. Of those 40 victories, a whopping 28 of them have been stoppages, making his knockout ratio an impressive 70%.

Francis Ngannou's preparations for Tyson Fury

Ngannou's preparation for Saturday's fight has been excellent. It makes his clash with Fury all the more intriguing with the amount of work he has put into his training camp. The former UFC star will have to draw on all the experience gained in the past few months, however, if he is to stand a chance against the Brit. Ngannou, obviously, remains the underdog despite his impressive preparation. The fact is, he will be stepping into the boxing ring competitively for the very first time, and as first fights go, a clash with Fury is perhaps as tough as it gets.

Despite a towering height of 6ft4, Ngannou will look up to an even more monstrous Fury in front of 20,000 people in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Make no mistake, this is a baptism of fire for Ngannou. Fury is vicious inside the boxing ring, a completely different level to any other boxer. That is a daunting task for anyone, even a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Many have dubbed this as an event and not a fight. Such is the sheer chasm between the two when it comes to in-ring experience. Should the almost impossible happen, and Ngannou's arm is held aloft in victory, it will be seen as one of the biggest upsets in sport, never mind boxing.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Ngannou vs Fury is the appetiser before what everyone really wants to see, the main course, Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. It could be seen as unfair for so many people to write off Ngannou before the bell has sounded, though, Fury's talent and stature shouldn't be underestimated either.

Ngannou vs Fury will be live on TNT Sports Box Office. The pair will battle through 10 three-minute rounds in Riyadh. The undercard should begin around 6pm BST, with Ngannou and Fury's ring walks expected at around 10pm.

Two giants go toe-to-toe in the forever changing landscape of professional boxing. Crossovers have become very popular, YouTube stars battling professionals has been the latest trend. This crossover is different. Although Ngannou has no boxing experience, he has fighting experience, and lots of it. That experience makes this clash more intriguing than a YouTuber stepping in the ring. What's more comforting is after Ngannou and Fury have faced each other, the world can finally witness Fury vs Usyk in a boxing match for the ages. We hope, anyway!