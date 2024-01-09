Highlights Francis Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia in March after impressing in his boxing debut.

Ngannou's strong punching power and impressive performance against Fury have earned him a WBC ranking, and a win against Joshua could lead to a potential rematch with Fury or a fight against Deontay Wilder.

Francis Ngannou made a huge impact on his boxing debut, and he has earned another huge fight in the squared circle where he will take on British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. The pair look set to meet in a huge heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia in March, which will come just six months after the ex-UFC star scored a huge knockdown against Tyson Fury in his debut in the sport, which sent shockwaves through the division.

Ngannou earned a WBC ranking despite falling short on the final judges scorecards, and he will now have a big opportunity to propel his name into even further stardom. AJ himself is in good form, having won his last three fights including a stoppage demolition of Otto Wallin, which is considered his most convincing performance in the last couple of years. But 'The Predator' fancies his chances and has compared the size of the task to facing the 'Gypsy King' in October.

Francis Ngannou's verdict on Anthony Joshua's defence

Francis Ngannou will make his second boxing appearance against Anthony Joshua

In an interview breaking his silence on a potential fight with Joshua, Ngannou was questioned about Joshua's defence which has seen him previously sent to the canvas by Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr. And with confidence which has no doubt grown since the overwhelming success of his debut, Ngannou had a very brutal response when asked if he would be able to pick up a big KO win.

He told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour:

“If AJ takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up. I’ve heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out. “I think most likely [I'll be] knocking Anthony Joshua out. I think that he’s easier to go down than Fury. I mean, not that he’s not a strong fighter. He’s a very tough fighter, but he’s easier to send down than Fury, and it’s harder for him to get back up than Fury. Things will be different. I will not stand there and just look at him – no. It’s going to be different. I’m going to throw some bombs out there, and he’s going to be mindful of what he’s doing.”

Francis Ngannou's huge power v Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou UFC KO ratio: 71%

Francis Ngannou has record-breaking punch power which he has shown both officially on a punch machine, and during his time in the UFC where he has a seriously impressive highlight-reel. His destructive style was enough to send Fury to the canvas, with many even suggesting the 'Gypsy King' was fortunate to have more time to rise to his feet that night, although this has since been dismissed.

He was able to match a depleted Fury for large parts of the fight according to the punch statistics, but ultimately fell short having landed less during the fight. The WBC champion looked far from his best, which according to his dad John Fury was down to poor training, but Ngannou will certainly be inspired by his performance under the stewardship of Mike Tyson. A shock win against Joshua could see him set up a second meeting with Fury, or he has even received a two-fight offer from Deontay Wilder.