Francis Ngannou has finally secured his boxing debut against none other than Tyson Fury, and footage has now re-emerged of his experience in the squared circle so far.

'The Predator' hasn't fought since defending his UFC heavyweight title against Cyril Gane, before failing to agree a new deal and leaving the promotion in pursuit of a future in the boxing ring.

He recently announced his new deal with MMA promotion PFL which many believed would jeopardise his shrinking plans in boxing, but in stunning fashion he has now agreed to fight the 'Gypsy King' later this year.

And as fans begin to question if Ngannou can do the seemingly impossible, footage of the Cameroon star lacing up his gloves has come back to light.

Francis Ngannou's fight with Tyson Fury confirmed

Having first called out Fury over two years ago when the pair publicly agreed to a mixed-rules fight, it looked likely that a combat sports meeting would never materialise.

However, after options began to dry up for the 'Gypsy King' in the traditional boxing ranks, he has decided to finally accept the ex-UFC champion's call-outs and square off in a bizarre crossover event in the Middle East.

Fury initially looked set to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed titles, but has elected to pursue a different alternative option with the pair unable to agree on crucial fight details.

Ngannou will now face arguably the toughest test of his career against the WBC champion, who will not be putting his title on the line in a clash with Ngannou on August 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The boxing star will go into the contest as significant favourite given the pair are acting on professional boxing rules including scoring via a ten-point must system.

Ngannou has never fought in the boxing ring before but has shown his significant punch power throughout his time in the UFC, but it remains to be seen if there is any chance it will translate into the squared circle.

Francis Ngannou boxing training resurfaces

Ngannou has been preparing in case his big breakthrough came in the boxing ring, and has been spotted sporting a thicker pair of gloves in recent weeks.

His technique would need to be dramatically improved to even compete with his new undefeated rival, who has beaten the likes of Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.

After his fight with Fury became official yesterday, fans began eagerly scanning to see if they could find footage of Ngannou in action to see how he could possibly pull off a miracle.

And that is exactly what they found and resurfaced online in the shape of a Ngannou compilation of over six-minutes, as he put himself through the paces in a series of boxing drills.

The opening two minutes largely show Ngannou working the pads which is of course going to look impressive given his punch power which has broken records.

WATCH: Francis Ngannou crunches the pads in lengthy boxing training

He also thundered the shots into a heavy bag, but Fury will certainly be more allusive than his static target in the ring this October.

Finally, the footage shows Ngannou working on some Rocky-style cardio drills including being pulled by his trainer, before shadow-boxing in a field as if ready to go now.

It is marvelous for the MMA champion who has pulled off a real coup by securing his big opportunity, which will likely generate huge revenue and grow his profile further.