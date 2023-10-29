Highlights Francis Ngannou stunned the world last night by knocking down Tyson Fury, only narrowly losing on the judges' scorecards.

Fury must've underestimated Ngannou's skills, but the MMA heavyweight proved him wrong and showed no respect for Fury's superior boxing abilities.

Ngannou acknowledged that he may not have won on the judges' scorecards due to being the "new guy" in boxing, highlighting the structural nature of the sport's business.

Last night in Riyadh was supposed to be the night where the levels of skill between MMA and boxing were exemplified, as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round contest.

So much so that many hardcore boxing fans and analysts completely wrote Ngannou off, with Fury leading the odds by -1,400 against +750 in the run-up before the fight and many claiming that this fight was a 'sparring session' to warm up for the unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk that is confirmed to be next on the horizon.

Read more: Oleksandr Usyk's live reaction to Francis Ngannou knocking down Tyson Fury

The expectation of the world was on the shoulders of Fury to either stop Ngannou whenever he wished or completely dictate the fight and comfortably cruise to a points decision due to his superior boxing skills and large frame, while perhaps adding a bit of showboating in.

Tyson Fury stunned by Francis Ngannou

However, last night there was no time for showboating for The Gypsy King, as Ngannou ripped apart the script that was written and wrote his name in boxing history, knocking the heavyweight champion of the world down in his first professional boxing fight of his life, showing no respect to Fury's superior boxing skills.

In the lead-up to the fight, Fury claimed that this exhibition was going to be easy work, professing that: “I think he’s a big, fat sausage, and I’ll knock him spark out. We don’t get paid for long; we get paid for short, and I’m gonna make it nice and short for him. [Ngannou offers] absolutely nothing. It’s like a tennis-table champion facing Djokovic in a Wimbledon final. Boxing isn’t about two men brawling; it’s a gentleman’s sport; it’s a sweet science; it’s whoever’s got the most ability to set up a knockout punch.”

Read more: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou official judges' scorecards released

Francis Ngannou's tweet after Tyson Fury fight

Ngannou then proceeded to hilariously mock Fury's pre-fight comments after the fight, posting images of himself knocking his opponent down with the caption: "Table tennis champion of the world."

When asked if anything surprised him in the fight against Fury, Ngannou responded: “The fact that I didn't win surprised me... If he's being honest, he would say I won that fight. I won that fight; there's not a question about it. But even before getting here, I knew I'm not winning a decision. Because I'm a new guy in the house. I know they need - there's a structural business out there - and you need to do a lot to destroy that. It is what it is.”

Overall, the result of this fight was a combination of Ngannou being much better than anyone expected, with an extremely well-executed and thought-out game plan, alongside the negligence of Fury to believe that Ngannou could not even be of threat to him, which led to one of the worst Tyson Fury performances we have ever seen and one of the most shocking moments in combat sport history.